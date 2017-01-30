The Perfect Excuse to Shop Free People's V-Day Picks

Getty Images/Radius Images
The best feel-good shopping news ever: From now through Feb. 15, when you shop Free People's online “Love Shop” for Valentine’s Day gifts—which includes clothing, lingerie, and accessories—100 percent of the proceeds go to benefit Girls Inc, PAWS and Clean Water Fund. Hear that? That's all the proceeds.
If you're still without a V-Day present, shop our 8 favorite give-back gifts, below.
