The Perfect Excuse to Shop Free People's V-Day Picks

Getty Images/Radius Images
Anna Hecht
Jan 30, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

The best feel-good shopping news ever: From now through Feb. 15, when you shop Free People's online “Love Shop” for Valentine’s Day gifts—which includes clothing, lingerie, and accessories—100 percent of the proceeds go to benefit Girls Inc, PAWS and Clean Water Fund. Hear that? That's all the proceeds.

If you're still without a V-Day present, shop our 8 favorite give-back gifts, below.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Got Heart Headband

available at freepeople.com $18 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Foggy Day Pullover

available at freepeople.com $98 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Dusk 'Til Dawn Metallic Choker

available at freepeople.com $32 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

FP Heart Twinkle Lights

available at freepeople.com $12 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Begonia Cocktail Ring

available at freepeople.com $28 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Rose And Geranium Soak

available at freepeople.com $14 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Free People Candle

available at freepeople.com $48 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Lovers Kit

available at freepeople.com $38 SHOP NOW

