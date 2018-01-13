19 Easy Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Date

Alexis Bennett
Jan 12, 2018 @ 7:15 pm

It's OK if you're already getting excited about spending time with your boo on Valnetine's Day. We're making plans, too. It's the perfect time to check out that new fancy restaurant that everyone has been talking about. But we would be so down for colliding bumper cars at the fair, too. Either way, we're making sure we nail that date-night outfit with help from stylish celebrity couples. You know they're always on their A-game, especially when they're stepping out holding hands with bae.

So whether you're swiping right on Tinder tying to find someone to chill with on February 14 or spending the millionth Valentine's Day with your hubby, you'll definitely discover some style inspo with our roundup below.

Chrissy Teigen

Head out in a chill look that's fierce and easygoing at the same time—like Teigen's chic ensemble.

Shop It: Express Tie-Sleeve Sweater, $31 (Originally $60); express.com. Topshop Moto Black Jamie Jeans, $70; nordstrom.com. Gucci Leather Belt with GG Buckle, $450; neimanmarcus.com. Chanel Classic Backpack, $5,950; shopbop.com. Urban Outfitter Classic Aviator Sunglasses, $10; urbanoutfitters.com. Guess Large Hoop Earrings, $18; macys.com.

Jennifer Lopez

Step out in the color of the season. Glam separates will keep you looking chic and nude accessories will balance things out.

Shop It: Grlfrnd Kendall High-Rise Skinny, $188; revolve.com. Balmain Flared Sleeve Crop Top, $1,418 (Originally $2,836); luisaviaroma.com.

Nicole Richie

Show off your legs with a LBD and keep warm in a leopard coat. Don't forget that red lipstick.

Shop It: Michael Michael Kors Stud Dress, $130; macys.com. A New Day Leopard Faux Fur Coat, $20; target.com,

Solange

Show him you've got style with a metallic suit. You'll get bonus points for pulling off wide-leg trousers.

Shop It: Alice + Olivia Jace Sequin Blazer, $357 (Originally $595); neimanmarcus.com. Alice + Olivia Racquel Racquel Sequin Pants, $330 (Originally $550); neimanmarcus.com.

Amal Clooney

Give him something to stare at with a showstopping dress that's wrapped in romantic tulle.

Shop It: Saloni Grace Tulle Dress $695; shopbop.com.

Gigi Hadid

Keep things laid back yet stylish with high-waist sweatpants that have a tailored fit. Add a cropped sweater and lace-up shoes, and you're good to go.

Shop It: Trouve Stretch Crepe Trousers, $79; nordstrom.com. Tibi Cropped Sweater, $119; net-a-porter.com. Stuart Weitzman Metermaid Boot, $410 (Originally $585); zappos.com.

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Make a flirty statement in a feather-lined dress that will hug and show off your figure.

Shop It: Marchessa Off the Shoulder Feather Mini Dress, $2,995; modaoperandi.com. Steve Madden Daisie Pump, $89; lordandtaylor.com.

Meghan Markle

Take notes from Meghan Markle and her cool-girl style for a casual date. Pair ripped jeans with a classic button-up top, carry the essentials in a leather tote, and finish things off with matching flats.

Shop It: Mother Denim The Looker Skinny Stretch Jeans, $228; nordstrom.com. Banana Republic Dillon-Fit Oxford Pocket Shirt, $68; bananarepublic.com. Everlane Day Market Tote, $165; everlane.com. G.H. Bass Kayla Leathere Flats, $77 (Originally $110; lordandtaylor.com).

Kim Kardashian

Wow him while wearing sexy black separates. Stay cozy under an on-trend puffer and let a pair of sheer tights keep your legs warm. Don't forget to layer up on the necklaces.

Shop It: ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Tube Skirt, $175; neimanmarcus.com. Boohoo Roxy Bandeau, $5; boohoo.com. Free People Cold Rush Puffer Coat, $98; freepeople.com. Nordstrom Light Support Pantyhose, $14; nordstrom.com. Dogeared St. Christopher Pendant Necklace, $58; lordandtaylor.com.

Victoria Beckham

Take a sophisticated approach with a red dress that has a wrap design, which is flattering on all body types.

Shop It: H&M Creped Jersey Dress, $35; hm.com.

Blake Lively

Follow Blake Lively's lead and have fun with sequins. OK, you might not have a shiny Monse jersey sitting around your closet, but a sparkling blouse will do the job.

Shop It: Free People Champagne Dreams Sequin Crop Top, $64 (Originally $128); macys.com. Joie Tie Front Pants, $86; nordstrom.com.

Olivia Palermo

Go for classics like a long dress paired with a blazer. Tie a belt around it and finish with unexpected khaki heels for a fashion-girl-approved twist.

Shop It: Elizabeth and James Maxi Dress $213 (Originally $425); net-a-porter.com. Lafayette 148 Tuxedo Jacket, $698; neimanmarcus.com. ASOS Contrast Edge Belt, $18; asos.com. Vince Camuto Talise Pump, $99; nordstrom.com.

Gabrielle Union

Throw on a romantic dress that will keep him staring. If it's cold where you are, your leather jacket will make the perfect layering piece.

Shop It: Valentino Floral Print Strapless Gown, $8,700; farfetch.com.

Sofia Vergara

Have fun mixing casual denim pieces with a silky blouse. Make sure your accessories are easy going as well—like Vergara's hands-free crossbody.

Shop It: Libby Edelman Long Sleeve V-Neck Satin Blouse, $20; jcpenny.com. Frame Le Skinny de Jeanne Jeans, $85 (Originally $245); neimanmarcus.com. Chloé Drew Mini Leather Crossbody Bag, $1,650; barneys.com.

Kate Bosworth

Give off bridal vibes with a mostly white outfit, similar to this chic duo.

Shop It: Anthropologie Abacos Eyelet Tunic, $118; anthropologie.com. Ganni Jerome Lace Trousers, $279; farfetch.com.

Kourtney Kardashian

Copy Kourtney Kardashian's effortlessly chic lead with a pair of pleated trousers and a chunky cropped sweater.

Shop It: Michael Kors Collection Trousers, $223 (Originally $895); neimanmarcus.com. Milly Cropped Sweater, $101 (Originally $335); saks.com.

Claudia Schiffer

Give your denim skirt a chic rocker feel with a graphic tee and ankle strap shoes. Don't forget to add a bright bag, too.

Shop It: Banana Republic Seamed Denim Pencil Skirt, $62 (Originally $78); bananarepublic.com. Nirvana Unplugged Tee, $39; urbanoutfitters.com. Nine West Begany Two-Piece Flat, $34; macys.com. Pop & Suki Croc Embossed Carryall Tote, $485; nordstrom.com.

Jessica Biel

Put on an embellished black two-piece that will make him put a ring on it.

Shop It: MinkPink Sequin Midi Skirt, $41 (Originally $89); asos.com. ASOS Sexy Plunge Sequin Top, $27 (Originally $60); asos.com.

Eva Mendes

Stay comfortable and cute with a pajama-inspired suit.

Shop It: L'Agence Delia Jumpsuit, $417 (Originally $595); shopbop.com. ASOS Harrison Wide-Fit Heels, $31 (Originally $51); asos.com.

