Browse Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas's Cutest Couple Moments in Honor of Their Birthdays

Today, one of Hollywood's power couples is celebrating birthdays. Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas are ringing in their 45th and 70th birthdays, respectively. It's been a long road for the couple who separated last summer after more than a decade of marriage. The Oscar-winning duo, who are parents to Dylan Michael, 14, and Carys Zeta, 11, have reportedly reconciled and have attended events together since the separation. Douglas recognized Zeta-Jones in his 2013 Emmys acceptance speech, saying, "I want to thank my wife Catherine for her support."

In honor of Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas's birthdays, take a look back at the couple's cutest moments ever.