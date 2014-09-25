Browse Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas's Cutest Couple Moments in Honor of Their Birthdays

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Grace Gavilanes
Sep 25, 2014 @ 9:14 am

Today, one of Hollywood's power couples is celebrating birthdays. Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas are ringing in their 45th and 70th birthdays, respectively. It's been a long road for the couple who separated last summer after more than a decade of marriage. The Oscar-winning duo, who are parents to Dylan Michael, 14, and Carys Zeta, 11, have reportedly reconciled and have attended events together since the separation. Douglas recognized Zeta-Jones in his 2013 Emmys acceptance speech, saying, "I want to thank my wife Catherine for her support."

In honor of Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas's birthdays, take a look back at the couple's cutest moments ever.

1 of 10 Gregg DeGuire

JUNE 5, 2014

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas arrive in style to the 2014 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.
2 of 10 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

APRIL 22, 2013

The power couple pose together at a cocktail reception in New York City.
3 of 10 Kevin Mazur/VF13/WireImage

February 24, 2013

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were wrapped up in each other at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
4 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)

June 11, 2009

Michael Douglas was honored with the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award.
5 of 10 startraksphoto

October 27, 2007

Michael Douglas received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Savannah Film Festival.
6 of 10 Chris Weeks/WireImage

December 8, 2004

They were all smiles at the Ocean's Twelve Los Angeles premiere.
7 of 10 J. Vespa/WireImage

September 30, 2003

Michael Douglas gave Catherine Zeta-Jones a kiss at the Intolerable Cruelty premiere in Los Angeles.
8 of 10 Amy Graves/WireImage

March 23, 2003

Catherine Zeta-Jones with her Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress while pregnant with her second child at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 11th Annual Oscar party.
9 of 10 Tony Barson Archive/WireImage

May 21, 2001

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Laureus World Sport Awards.
10 of 10 Ron Galella/WireImage

September 25, 1999

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at their joint birthday party at Club 151 in New York City.

