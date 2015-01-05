Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse Celebrate Their Birthdays Today! See Their Cutest Couple Photos Here

It's a big day for love birds Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse! The adorable duo, who have been dating since February of 2013, are celebrating their 40th and 23rd birthdays, respectively. During their almost-two years together, the Oscar nominee and Burberry model have been spotted strolling the streets of NYC, London, and attending glitzy state and award dinners together—how's that for a string of epic date nights? Time will tell how the genetically gifted pair will be ringing in their birthdays today (an impromptu Parisian getaway, perhaps?), but we can't wait to find out all the deets! Until then, we're taking a look back at their cutest moments, from the very beginning of their relationship. Brace yourselves: there's a lot of awe-inducing cuteness ahead.

PHOTOS: Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse's Cutest Couple Moments