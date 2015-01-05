Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse Celebrate Their Birthdays Today! See Their Cutest Couple Photos Here

It's a big day for love birds Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse! The adorable duo, who have been dating since February of 2013, are celebrating their 40th and 23rd birthdays, respectively. During their almost-two years together, the Oscar nominee and Burberry model have been spotted strolling the streets of NYC, London, and attending glitzy state and award dinners together—how's that for a string of epic date nights? Time will tell how the genetically gifted pair will be ringing in their birthdays today (an impromptu Parisian getaway, perhaps?), but we can't wait to find out all the deets! Until then, we're taking a look back at their cutest moments, from the very beginning of their relationship. Brace yourselves: there's a lot of awe-inducing cuteness ahead.

December 31, 2014

Bundled up in beanies and puffer jackets, Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse walk hand-in-hand around the West Village and Meatpacking District in N.Y.C.

July 1, 2014

Cooper and Waterhouse share a loving gaze while heading out to dinner in West London.

September 15, 2014

The star couple are dressed to the nines after attending the Tom Ford womenswear show during London Fashion Week.

July 4, 2014

The duo show off their big smiles and cool shades while attending The Wimbledon Championships in London.

February 11, 2014

Decked out in black-tie attire, Cooper and Waterhouse arrive for the state dinner honoring French President Hollande in Washington, D.C.

January 18, 2014

The couple looks all sorts of adorable while at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

January 19, 2014

Dressed in matching beanies and dark shades to boot, the always-stylish couple stroll through Park City, Utah.

July 4, 2013

Waterhouse gives Cooper a kiss while watching the Wimbledon Championships in London.

