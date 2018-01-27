The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Wives

Courtesy
Kristina Rutkowski
Jan 27, 2018 @ 5:45 pm

It's that time of year again: Valentine's Day. If these two words send serious chills down your spine, fear not. We are here to make your life a little easier. We have hand picked the best gifts to give your special sweetheart the royal treatment this holiday. Whether she is a fashionista at heart or simply loves a quiet night at home, make this year's gift a little extra special with these ideas that will make her swoon. We made sure to cover every price point, so there is a little something for everyone no matter the budget. 

Shop our 11 picks below. 

1 of 11 Courtesy

A SILKY ROBE

Nothing is more luxurious than an elegant silk robe. This one takes the cake in a pretty blush color perfect for your Valentine!  

La Perla $247 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

AN INITIAL PENDANT NECKLACE

Give her something personal like this timeless monogrammed initial pendant necklace that adds a bit of shine to any look. 

Kate Spade $58 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

AN ICONIC LOAFER 

She will go wild when she sees Gucci's iconic horse bit loafers in shocking pink.

Gucci $730 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

A FASHIONABLE SMART WATCH

For the girl that is tech savvy AND fashionable. Give her the best of both worlds with this gold-tone stunner. 

Michael Kors $350 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

A SILK PAJAMA SET

This classic silk set comes with a matching envelope, perfect for the constant traveler in your life who loves little luxuries. 

Equipment $418 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

A PEARL AND DIAMOND SINGLE EARRING

Gold, pearls, and diamonds packaged in a modern shaped earring will elevate any woman's jewelry game. 

White/Space $465 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

A DESIGNER WALLET

A high-fashion splurge will be a totally memorable gift. The bright stripes on this wallet even hit a holiday note in bold red, pink and white. 

Balenciaga $595 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

A FRAGRANCE COMBINING SET

If your wife is a beauty addict, she will love this gift set that allows her to layer fragrances to create her own unique scent. 

Jo Malone London $95 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

A SHEARLING SLIPPER

If you are planning a cozy night at home this Valentine's Day, the nester in your life will adore these slippers.   

UGG $85 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

A MINIMALIST RING

This sleek ring features a clean design and simple shape that are anything but boring. 

Mizuki $395 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

A REED DIFFUSER SET

Try giving a diffuser set in lieu of a candle this year in a fresh fruity scent in elegant packaging. 

NEST $44 SHOP NOW

