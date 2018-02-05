10 Kiss-Proof Lipsticks to Survive Valentine's Day Weekend

Getty Images, Courtesy
InStyle Staff
Feb 05, 2018 @ 4:15 pm

Of all the items to have loaded in your beauty arsenal this Valentine’s Day weekend, kissable lipwear is an obvious essential. Since maintaining a perfect pucker can seem like an impossible feat on the most romantic night of the year, we rounded up our favorite long-lasting, smudge-proof lip formulas in an array of flirty crimson shades for your choosing. Whether you amp up the drama with red or opt to go pretty in pink, these rich, smear-resistant pigments will leave your pout in tip-top shape through dinner and beyond.

See all of the smooch-worthy lip colors that stand the test of time in our gallery.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color in Baby 

Bobbi Brown $29 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Revlon Colorburst Balm Stain in Rendezvous

Revlon $5 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Get It On

Nars $26 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Queen 

Laura Mercier $28 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick in Psychic Medium 

Smashbox $24 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Lipcolor in Ravishing Red

L'Oreal Paris $10 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Col-Lab Full Body Lipstick in Beat Face 

$11 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Griselda

Fenty Beauty $18 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Kat Von D Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Bauhau5

Kat Von D $20 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Physicians Formula Healthy Lip Velvet Liquid Lipstick in Free Red-Icals 

Physicians Formula $7 SHOP NOW

