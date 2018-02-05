10 Kiss-Proof Lipsticks to Survive Valentine's Day Weekend

Of all the items to have loaded in your beauty arsenal this Valentine’s Day weekend, kissable lipwear is an obvious essential. Since maintaining a perfect pucker can seem like an impossible feat on the most romantic night of the year, we rounded up our favorite long-lasting, smudge-proof lip formulas in an array of flirty crimson shades for your choosing. Whether you amp up the drama with red or opt to go pretty in pink, these rich, smear-resistant pigments will leave your pout in tip-top shape through dinner and beyond.

See all of the smooch-worthy lip colors that stand the test of time in our gallery.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes