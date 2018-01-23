Robes Are The New Lingerie This Valentine's Day. Shop Our Favorites!

Alexis Parente
Jan 23, 2018

While lingerie might be the obvious choice for your Valentine's Day look, a great robe can be a surprising show stealer. Make a statement with an entirely lace robe like this black Eberjey style or go for classic red with Cosabella’s Mallory robe. Go and splurge on La Perla’s flofloor-lengthlk satin robe or Olivia Von Halle’s classic silk kimono robe. They will be a Valentine’s Day treat but an everyday essential for years to come. 

H&M's Flirty Red Kimono

Get a little flirty in H&M’s deep red ruffled robe.

Jounrelle's Timeless Black Robe

Black + silk = timelessly classic.

 

Eberyjey's Short Lace Robe

Pair this completely lace robe over your favorite high waisted lingerie set. Try a satin high waisted panty with a matching balconette bra to get that Old Hollywood sex appeal.

Olivia Von Halle's Silk Blush Kimono

Who doesn’t want to treat themselves to one of Olivia Von Halle’s classic silk kimonos? After the 14th, try pairing the robe with jeans and a tee shirt for a daytime look. 

La Perla's Floor Length Silk Satin Robe

A floor length silk satin robe is guaranteed to make a lasting impression.

Bluebella's White Chiffon Robe

You can never go wrong with a simple white chiffon robe. This kimono can take you from Valentine’s Day to wedding day to breakfast in bed.

 

Cosabella's Maroon Lace Robe

Cosabella’s maroon lace robe can’t not be sexy. Even on a hanger we are dying over this one.

