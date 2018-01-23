Robes Are The New Lingerie This Valentine's Day. Shop Our Favorites!

While lingerie might be the obvious choice for your Valentine's Day look, a great robe can be a surprising show stealer. Make a statement with an entirely lace robe like this black Eberjey style or go for classic red with Cosabella’s Mallory robe. Go and splurge on La Perla’s flofloor-lengthlk satin robe or Olivia Von Halle’s classic silk kimono robe. They will be a Valentine’s Day treat but an everyday essential for years to come.

VIDEO: Coinage: What Makes Jeans Expensive?