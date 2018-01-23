The Best Lingerie for Women with Small Chests

Courtesy (4)
Kim Duong (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Jan 23, 2018 @ 1:45 pm

To those who say small busts aren’t sexy: bye. The year is 2018 and ain’t nobody got time for that kind of thinking. It shouldn’t need to be said, but here it is: small busts can be just as sexy as large busts (side note: we found lingerie for you, too).

The trick is ditching any preconceived notions that you must wear a push-up (but if that’s your look, then more power to you). Think decadent lace, sultry satin, seductive mesh. It’s all about the textures when it comes to dressing up small busts—and with Valentine’s Day around the corner, what better time to play dress-up? From floaty chemises to peek-a-boo bras, here are 12 sexy options for embracing your small cup size.

VIDEO: Coinage: 5 One-Minute Ways to Feel Your Best

Shop our 12 favorites below. 

 

1 of 12 Courtesy

LIGHTLY LINED WIRELESS

Light lining gives you that natural extra oompf to flaunt what you've got! 

Aerie by American Eagle $25 (originally $33) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

ALLURE SHAPING BRASSIERE

An underpinning that does double duty by shaping your silhouette as well as looking playful. 

La Perla $152 (Originally $304) SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

DARING DEEP V BODYSUIT

Only a small chest would be able to pull off such a sultry deep v that hits so daringly low.

Coco de Mer $375 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

LACE TRIMMED TEDDY

It is all about the details on this pretty little romper. 

Free People $88 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

LONGLINE UNDERWIRE BRA

A long line bra flatters a small cup and accentuates a small waistline. 

Else $50 (Originally $98) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

STRETCH-JERSEY BODYSUIT

Bring on the sweet AND sexy in a bodysuit that's perfect for both the bedroom and night-out layering.

Eres $415 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

TRIANGLE SOFT-CUP BRALETTE

Detailing like satin ruching and dainty lace add romantic appeal to a favorite shape: the triangle bra. 

Anine Bing $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

PLUNGING LACY BODYSUIT

Delicate lace completes this elegant one-piece in a bold raspberry tone. 

& Other Stories $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

SILKY CAMISOLE SET

You can't go wrong with a tantalizing camisole and matching tap short to add a little allure to your regular bedtime game. 

Olivia Von Halle $340 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

SHEER COMBO BRALETTE

Bring on the heat in a bold red color and sexy sheer fabrics. Don't forget the matching panties! 

Cosabella $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

UNLINED UPLIFT BRA

This editor tested bra really gives you a lift and looks elegant in sensuous nude tones. 

Victoria's Secret $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

LACE BABYDOLL 

This impossibly chic chemise was made for the ultra-femme.

Intimissimi $33 (originally $65) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!