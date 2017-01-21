The Sexiest Lingerie for Women with Big Busts

Remember when having a big bust meant your bra choices were limited to heavy-duty styles that looked almost clinical? Like, those frill-free, strictly business, underwire ones in varying shades of Band-Aid, designed for support and nothing else? Yeah, let's leave those in the past.

With a whole crop of brands devoting shelf space to bras for full-chested women, fun and function are no longer mutually exclusive. The best bras of 2017—with cup sizes that run bigger than a C—are sexy, chic, and super supportive. And with Valentine's Day a few weeks away, we found six of them that you can flaunt on Feb. 14—and the other 364 days of the year.