The Best Couples Spa Treatments

Try: Couples Intimacy Experience Starts with full-body scrubs and Javanese massage and ends with mutual application of purifying muds .
Courtesy Photo
Where: Stowe Mountain Lodge
Try: Find Your Wei Couples Massage Side by side treatments that end with a soak by candlelight in their extra-large granite tub filled with luxurious,aromatic oils.
Courtesy Photo
Where: The Rockhouse
Try: The Essence of Love Side by side massages, overlooking the sea followed by soothing, skin-refreshing facials.
Courtesy Photo
Where: Beaches Turks and Caicos
Try: Scents of Love Massage At the Red Lane Spa takes couples will be guided through a romantic candle lighting ritual. As the flames warm the wax of the candle, this melted wax turns into a beautiful aromatic massage oil that their relaxation specialist will use throughout the service. This warmed massage oil represents the warmth of the love shared between two.
