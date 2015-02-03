The Best Couples Spa Treatments

Feb 03, 2015 @ 11:35 am
Couples Spa Treatments
Where: The Fountainbleu Miami
Try: Lapis Ritual Water Journeys
Immerse in a mineral water jet bath after side by side massage treatments.
Couples Spa Treatments
Where: Canyon Ranch Hotel & Spa
Try: Couples Intimacy Experience
Starts with full-body scrubs and Javanese massage and ends with mutual application of purifying muds .
Couples Spa Treatments
Where: Stowe Mountain Lodge
Try: Find Your Wei Couples Massage
Side by side treatments that end with a soak by candlelight in their extra-large granite tub filled with luxurious,aromatic oils.
Couples Spa Treatments
Where: The Rockhouse
Try: The Essence of Love
Side by side massages, overlooking the sea followed by soothing, skin-refreshing facials.
Couples Spa Treatments
Where: Beaches Turks and Caicos
Try: Scents of Love Massage
At the Red Lane Spa takes couples will be guided through a romantic candle lighting ritual. As the flames warm the wax of the candle, this melted wax turns into a beautiful aromatic massage oil that their relaxation specialist will use throughout the service. This warmed massage oil represents the warmth of the love shared between two.
