7 Fun Valentine's Day Leggings

Valentine's Day does not necessarily have to mean makeup and dresses. Stay cozy (and athletic-chic) in a pair of V-Day-inspired leggings. Try a bright red pair with an oversized black chunky knit or something a little louder (hearts) with a basic white T-shirt for a relaxed look. Going out and still want to keep cozy? Throw a dress or skirt on over your leggings for a layered look that's date appropriate. Click through and shop our favorite Valentine's Day leggings, below. 

1 of 7 Courtesy

RED LIPS LEGGINGS

Invoke your inner child and find yourself a pair of lip-printed leggings.

Amazon $16 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

POWER FLASH EPIC RUNNING LEGGINGS

Spending the 14th at the gym? These running leggings are festive and utilitarian.

Nike $88 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

LOVE LEGGINGS

If you're looking for attention, these shiny leggings are the way to go.

Etsy $42 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

BRIGHT NYLON LEGGINGS

Pair these with a chunky black knit and a bootie for a look that's super cozy, but presents as buttoned up.

American Apparel $38 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

GRAPHIC HEART LEGGINGS

These are not for the faint of heart (haha, get it?), but look great with a solid colored sweater.
RedBubble $40 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

FLEECE LINED INKED HEART LEGGINGS

Fleece lined leggings are our best friend during the winter and these are perfect for the minimalist.
Juicy Couture $98 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

HEART LEGGINGS

There's no sweeter pattern to wear on Valentine's Day than hearts.
Tipsy Elves $28 SHOP NOW

