The 29 Most Iconic Movie Kisses of All Time for International Kissing Day

It's International Kissing Day! Before puckering up for the favorite people in your life, get inspired by some classic big screen smooches. After all, what could be more romantic than those magical Hollywood movie moments that send chills down your spine?

From Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh's exchanges in Gone with the Wind to Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's first peck in Titanic, stars have been melting hearts with their on-screen chemistry for decades.

InStyle rounded up 29 of the most memorable cinematic embraces, just in time for July 6. Check out our list, which includes the in-the-pouring-rain passionate kisses in The Notebook, Spider-Man, and Breakfast at Tiffany's as well as a steamy vampire-human lip-lock from Twilight. How do they rank on your list? Keep reading to see them all.