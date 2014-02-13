For the Anti-Traditional: 12 Pieces of Non-Corny Valentine's Day Jewelry

Andrea Cheng
Feb 12, 2014 @ 9:00 pm

Aside from the obvious perks (like, chocolate and flowers), the very nature of Valentine's Day can easily run the risk of triggering a gag reflex. This year, ease into the spirit and forgo the fervent display of love-dovey-ness, with non-traditional Valentine's Day jewelry. We skipped the usual heart motifs, and instead, scouted pieces that casually (and whimsically) suggest at love, from kissing frogs to heartbeat necklaces. Better yet, you'll actually want to wear these year-round.

Fall in love with our 12 picks—shop them for yourself, or send the link to your Valentine to drop a not-so-subtle hint.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Mr. Kate Rose-Thorn Earrings

$33; mrkate.com
2 of 12 Courtesy

Kate Spade Prince Charming Ring

$68; katespade.com
3 of 12 Courtesy

Sarah Chloe Heartbeat Necklaces

$119 each; sarahchloe.com
4 of 12 Courtesy

Bettina Javaheri XO Necklace

$1,325; kylebyalenetoo.com
5 of 12 Courtesy

Stella & Dot Arrow Bangle

$39; stelladot.com
6 of 12 Courtesy

Blue Nile Love Letter Necklace

$53; bluenile.com
7 of 12 Courtesy

Emily Elizabeth Punk Luve Earrings

$48; maxandchloe.com
8 of 12 Courtesy

Citizen Mod Lips Necklace

$22; citizenmod.com
9 of 12 Courtesy

G. Frost Morse Code Bracelet "Love"

$72; lulufrost.com
10 of 12 Courtesy

Gorjana Griffin Shimmer Key Ring

$40; gorjana-griffin.com
11 of 12 Courtesy

Olive Yew Jewels Ampersand Necklace

$37; etsy.com
12 of 12 Courtesy

Three Jane Customizable Map Necklace

$150; threejaneny.com

