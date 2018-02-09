Why Valentine’s Day Is an Even Better Holiday When You’re Single

If you think Valentine's Day is reserved for those struck by cupid's arrow, think again. Yes, V-Day is about love. But who better to shower with love, spoil rotten, and, yes, shop for than yourself? Couples nationwide are frantically ordering next-day delivery gifts on Amazon Prime, praying they achieve the perfect combination of wow factor and relationship-stage-appropriate affection; meanwhile, you know exactly what you want, no mind-reading necessary.

So to all those flying solo, we say: Instead of ignoring the holiday, embrace it! In her recent essay for InStyle, 2 Dope Queens' Phoebe Robinson perfectly captured the mood of spending V-Day alone: "This is the perfect time to get used to not being someone’s partner."

But if you're not about me time, there's another (boozier) alternative: Turn Valentine's Day into Galentine's Day, says Robinson. "Lean on—and reconnect with—your friends. We all spend so much time texting our besties during a work meeting or while we’re in the middle of watching Master Chef, but how often do we sit down and really focus on them for a few hours? Last year on Valentine’s Day, my friend and I got dressed up, went to a screening of the Mystery Science Theater 3000 reboot, and then had some drinks and got mac ’n’ cheese for dinner. You can’t be mad on a day like that—it was super fun. So whatever will put you in good spirits that’s legal and isn’t going to hurt anyone? Go for it."

Universal Pictures

Need a game plan? "Think about the things that light you up, don’t feel like work, and come naturally to you. Think about the activities you enjoyed as a child or the types of ideas that flow easily to your mind," suggests Lisa Lentino, clinical psychologist and author of Constructive Thinking: How to Grow Beyond your Mind ($13, amazon.com). Everyone needs a day to rediscover what they actually like to do on their own, and Feb. 14 is the perfect time for that kind of positive introspection.

Scroll down for more ways to have the best Valentine's Day ever, Valentine not included.

