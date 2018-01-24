Valentine's Day Pajamas For Any Type of Night You'll Be Having

Does your Valentine’s Day involve a night with your S.O.? Or are you getting the takeout menus ready with your best friends? No matter what your plans are for the holiday, you should have the perfect outfit. Even if you plan on staying indoors the entire night. There's nothing more ridiculously comfortable (and cute) than a pair of Valentine Day-appropriate pajamas. Scroll to shop 9 editor-approved pajamas.

DKNY Polka Dot Pajama Set

No need to beat around the bush. Pink and red polka dot pj’s are as on trend as you can get for Valentine’s Day. And we love them. 

Eberjey Cherry Red Romper

We are loving the sporty meets sexy take on pajamas with this Eberjey romper.

Gap Heart Embroidered Sleep Shorts

Add some cute hearts to your pajama wardrobe with these poplin sleep shorts.

La Perla Silk Satin Pajama Set

You can't go wrong with an Old Hollywood inspired classic silk satin pajama set in a Valentine’s Day appropriate pink.

Olivia Von Halle Magenta Camisole Set

Olivia Von Halle’s silk camisole set is just the right of amount of flirty for us.

Topshop Flocked Heart PJ Set

Topshop’s mismatched flocked heart PJ set is great for a rom com and some popcorn.

Eberjey Sheer Ruffle Shortie Set

What could be sexier then a sheer ruffle shorty set?

Bluebella Lip Print PJ Set

Could there be a more perfect pajama set for Galentine’s Day plans then a set adorned with red lips?

Araks Bright Pink Slip

Who says PJs can't be pretty? Have a little fun with your sleepwear and shop Araks’ bright pink Cadel slip

