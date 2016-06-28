7 Pieces of Festive, Unbreakable Tableware That's Outdoor-Party Ready

Planning on throwing a Fourth of July bash or any outdoor event this summer? At your next summer fête, leave your everyday porcelain and glass serving dishes indoors and opt for tableware pieces that are a little less fragile. These sturdy options, made from metal, enamelware, and plastic, are stellar choices for a party outdoors, as they can take a bit of a beating—something to expect especially when you’ve got a bounty of kids running around in the mix—and much lighter than what you’re usually eating dinner off of. To get your collection of chic, unbreakable tableware started, here’s an assortment of red, white, and blue options that are perfect for a festive Independence Day bash, yet versatile enough to use year-round.