7 Pieces of Festive, Unbreakable Tableware That's Outdoor-Party Ready

Planning on throwing a Fourth of July bash or any outdoor event this summer? At your next summer fête, leave your everyday porcelain and glass serving dishes indoors and opt for tableware pieces that are a little less fragile. These sturdy options, made from metal, enamelware, and plastic, are stellar choices for a party outdoors, as they can take a bit of a beating—something to expect especially when you’ve got a bounty of kids running around in the mix—and much lighter than what you’re usually eating dinner off of. To get your collection of chic, unbreakable tableware started, here’s an assortment of red, white, and blue options that are perfect for a festive Independence Day bash, yet versatile enough to use year-round.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Barn Light Electric Enamel Cups

Use these stackable cups to serve a refreshing beverage, or as a vase for a small arrangement of fresh flowers or herbs.

2 of 7 Courtesy

Variopinte Enamel Plates

These handpainted plates are so cute, you’ll want to use them every day, both indoors and out.

3 of 7 Courtesy

Crow Canyon Enamel Bowl

A vibrant salad will pop against this classic speckled bowl. Plus, the wide opening makes it especially easy to toss the greens within.

4 of 7 Courtesy

Crow Canyon Home Enamel Plates

There’s no way these classic plates won’t fit in with your existing decor. And if you prefer, they’re available in blue and red, too.

5 of 7 Courtesy

World Market Metal Cake Stand

Here’s the perfect, lightweight stand to display that colorful sprinkle cake you’re going to make this weekend!

6 of 7 Courtesy

Fishs Eddy Enamel Brownie Pan

This baking pan is cute enough to take directly from oven to tabletop, or use it as a vessel to corral freshly cooked ingredients from the grill.

7 of 7 Courtesy

Q Squared Melamine Platter

Bring in a little pattern with this graphic serving platter, and don't be surprised if one of your guests tries to take it home with them.

