10 of the Most Tweetable Moments from the Past Decade on Twitter's 10th Birthday

Today marks Twitter's 10th birthday! The company that taught us to condense our thoughts on everything from The Bachelor to the Super Bowl to the presidential debates into 140 characters or less started with a single tweet from founder Jack Dorsey on this day in 2006.

Since then, the website has become a way for people from all corners of the world to connect and virtually discuss major world and Hollywood events. Users have come together to show support during tragedies using hashtags like #BostonStrong and #PrayForParis and to connect over pop culture moments like Steve Harvey's Miss Universe slip, Kanye West's interruption of Taylor Swift, and reality TV phenomenons like the Jersey Shore (RIP #Jersday).

So, in honor of Twitter's big day, we are looking back at some of the most tweetable pop culture moments from the last decade. Scroll down to see more of the biggest moments in tweet-worthy history.