10 of the Most Tweetable Moments from the Past Decade on Twitter's 10th Birthday

Lindsay Dolak
Mar 21, 2016

Today marks Twitter's 10th birthday! The company that taught us to condense our thoughts on everything from The Bachelor to the Super Bowl to the presidential debates into 140 characters or less started with a single tweet from founder Jack Dorsey on this day in 2006.

Since then, the website has become a way for people from all corners of the world to connect and virtually discuss major world and Hollywood events. Users have come together to show support during tragedies using hashtags like #BostonStrong and #PrayForParis and to connect over pop culture moments like Steve Harvey's Miss Universe slip, Kanye West's interruption of Taylor Swift, and reality TV phenomenons like the Jersey Shore (RIP #Jersday).

So, in honor of Twitter's big day, we are looking back at some of the most tweetable pop culture moments from the last decade. Scroll down to see more of the biggest moments in tweet-worthy history.

2016: Leo Finally Gets His Oscar

After years of leaving the Oscars empty handed, Leo finally took home the Academy Award for best actor for his performance in The Revenant. The news generated more than 440,000 tweets per minute, including tweets from Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, and Kanye West, making it the most tweeted minute in the award show’s history.

2015: The World Meets Caitlyn Jenner

After months of speculation about Bruce Jenner’s transition, the Olympian officially introduced Caitlyn Jenner to the world via a glamorous Vanity Fair cover and photo spread. In four hours, Jenner had more than one million followers, taking the record for the fastest time to reach that follower count on the site.

Other major moments from the year include Kanye West announcing his 2020 presidential run and Zayn Malik's departure from One Direction (which prompted the hashtag #AlwaysInOurHeartsZaynMalik).

2014: Ellen's Epic Oscar Selfie

During her hilarious (and highly praised) stint as host of the 2014 Academy Awards, Ellen DeGeneres posted what has come to be known as one of the most epic selfies ever taken (above). The picture featured celebrities such as Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, and Jennifer Lawrence, and was the most retweeted posts of that year.

The year also saw George Clooney officially come off the market with his wedding to human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin and Kim Kardashian #breaktheinternet with her Paper magazine cover.

2013: Prince George Is Born

On July 22, Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their first child, royal baby Prince George Alexander Louis. Within hours of the duchess being admitted to the hospital, the news was mentioned on Twitter more than two million times and the hashtag #RoyalBaby was used more than 900,000 times.

Other popular moments included the premiere of Sharknado, the made-for-television movie about, what else, a tornado full of sharks. Tweets during its broadcast accounted for 17 percent of all tweets sent that night about television. And Miley Cyrus caused quite a twitter stir during her racy performance at the MTV Video Awards with Robin Thicke, bringing in 306,000 tweets per minute.

2012: Beyoncé Announces Her Pregnancy

Just after her stunning performance of “Love on Top” at the MTV Video Music Awards, Beyoncé Knowles opened up her sequin blazer to reveal a baby bump and announce her first pregnancy. The announcement sparked 8,868 tweets per second, a new record. She gave birth to Blue Ivy January 2012 and garnered congratulatory tweets from the likes of Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sean Diddy Combs.

2011: Charlie Sheen Joins Twitter

Few things on the Internet held our attention quite like Charlie Sheen’s arrival on Twitter. He broke the Guinness World Record for reaching one million followers the fastest, taking only 25 hours and 17 minutes. Must be all of that #tigerblood. Can you say #winning?

The year also gave us the unquestionably catchy song about the joys of "Friday" and the tune, by 13-year-old Rebecca Black, trended for two days straight. Black, who got the attention of singers like Lady Gaga and Adam Levine, was the top trending pop singer on Twitter for the entire year.

2010: Lady Gaga Wears a Meat Dress

Few celebrities have shut down a red carpet quite like Lady Gaga when she arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards wearing a dress made from slabs of raw meat. The dress was the subject of 92,000 tweets per minute and Cher, who held her meat-purse, was the subject of 71,000 tweets per minute.

2009: Michael Jackson Passes Away

On June 25, the world collectively mourned the sudden loss of “King of Pop” Michael Jackson. Twitter servers crashed due a surge in tweets and more than double the normal amount of tweets-per-second were being sent, the biggest increase since the 2008 presidential election. Celebrities such as Demi Moore, Jane Fonda, and Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter to honor the icon, as well.

2008: Barack Obama Is Elected the 44th President of the United States

History was made in Nov. 4, 2008, when Barack Obama was elected the first African-American president of the United States.

Earlier in the same year, on Jan. 22, Heath Ledger passed away. The film The Dark Knight, in which he played the Joker, premiered after his death.

2007: Britney Spears Shaves Off Her Hair

Late one night in February, Britney Spears shaved off her hair and surprised fans, who took to Twitter to defend the pop star—and encourage the media to respect her privacy. We're happy to see that the gorgeous mother of two currently appears to be doing better than ever.

