WHO SHOULD WEAR IT Leighton Meester's breezy updo is a cool take on a classic style. Try it when you're feeling like trying something new, but don't have two hours to master the styling-this one's hard to mess up.

WHERE TO WEAR IT A dinner with friends or family you haven't seen all year. You'll look photo-ready and bohemian in one fell swoop.



TRY ON LEIGHTON'S MODERN FRENCH TWIST NOW