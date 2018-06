5 of 6 Stephane Coutelle

Allover Gold Shadow

MAKEUP HOW-TO: Dubroff first swept a rich berry cream shadow over the entire lid using a flat shadow brush. ?If you want a softer, more sheer look, use your fingers instead of a brush,? says the makeup artist. Next, she layered on a glimmering gold cream from the inner corners to about midway across both the eyelid and the lower lash lines. The beauty pro then applied a powder highlighter with a touch of shimmer over Dennings's face to warm it up, and finished with berry lipstick.



HAIR NOTE: The key to this big, sexy hair? ?Blow-drying upward from roots,? says Frédéric Fekkai stylist Renato Campora.