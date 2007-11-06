Top Holiday Accessory Trends

InStyle.com
Nov 05, 2007 @ 9:38 pm
Banana Republic, Holiday Accessories
pinterest
Satin

Blue satin clutch, Banana Republic, $49.50; bananarepublic.com.

Open-toe satin pumps, Nine West, $75; nordstrom.com.

Pink satin clutch with Swarovski crystal, Michael Teperson, $1,100; 212-350-0100.

Satin-wrapped bangles, Lenora Dame, $38 (pink) and $28 (yellow); winknyc.com.
Stephen Lewis
Pearls, Holiday Accessories
pinterest
Pearls

Silver rhodium cuff with freshwater pearls and cubic zirconia, Siman Tu, $716; 212-327-4626.

Silk d'Orsay pumps, Brian Atwood, $710; at select Nordstrom stores, 888-282-6060.

Canvas quilted bag with leather, metal and pearls, Chanel, $3,995; 800-550-0005.

Necklace of strass and metal with stone and pearl charms, Lanvin, $1,285; at Bergdorf Goodman, 888-774-2424.

Mesh bag with glass pearls, Whiting & Davis, $165; 800-772-0418.
Stephen Lewis
Bold Jewelry, Holiday Accessories
pinterest
Bold Jewelry

Gold-plated ring with glass topaz, Kenneth Cole, $38; at Macy's.

Snakeskin cuff with crystals, Christian Lacroix, $1,206; 702-731-0990.

Jet-and-crystal necklace, Erickson Beamon, $1,053; 212-643-4810.

Metal-and-strass bracelet, Chanel, $1,295; 800-550-0005.

Brass cuff with crystals and semiprecious stones, Jose & Maria Barrera, $865; 202-224-0777.

Pink Lucite bangle with crystals, Noir, $145; shopkitson.com.
Stephen Lewis
Bows, Holiday Accessories
pinterest
Bows

Gold leather heels, Valentino, $625; valentino.com for stores.

Black satin pumps, Christian Louboutin, $925; at Barneys New York.

Raspberry satin pumps, Pura Lopez, $320; at select Nordstrom stores.

Metallic silk-over-leather heels, Stuart Weitzman, $280; bloomingdales.com.
Stephen Lewis
Black & Gold, Holiday Accessories
pinterest
Black & Gold

Black satin bag, Lulu Guinness, $640; luluguinness.com.

Metal and suede heels with ankle strap, Jimmy Choo, $950; 866-524-6687 for stores.

Gold-plated necklace with charm of enamel and cubic zirconia, Noir, $120; at Henri Bendel.

Gold-plated bracelet, Isaac Manevitz for Ben-Amun, $420; ben-amun.com.

Beaded linen bag with patent leather, Rafe, $295; rafe.com.

Python-and-brass bag, Coach, $698; coach.com.
Stephen Lewis
Bejeweled Bags, Holiday Accessories
pinterest
Bejeweled Bags

Suede with black crystals, Rodo, $2,190; at Chloe Lane, 435-645-9888.

Aluminum with Austrian Crystals, Leiber, $1,295; 212-223-2999.

Strass and semiprecious stones on brass, Yves Saint Laurent, $4,495; 212-980-2970.

Sequined fabric with crystals and hematite and metal frame, Larisa Barrera, $1,350; 415-986-4380.
Stephen Lewis
1 of 7

Advertisement
1 of 6 Stephen Lewis

Satin


Blue satin clutch, Banana Republic, $49.50; bananarepublic.com.

Open-toe satin pumps, Nine West, $75; nordstrom.com.

Pink satin clutch with Swarovski crystal, Michael Teperson, $1,100; 212-350-0100.

Satin-wrapped bangles, Lenora Dame, $38 (pink) and $28 (yellow); winknyc.com.
Advertisement
2 of 6 Stephen Lewis

Pearls


Silver rhodium cuff with freshwater pearls and cubic zirconia, Siman Tu, $716; 212-327-4626.

Silk d'Orsay pumps, Brian Atwood, $710; at select Nordstrom stores, 888-282-6060.

Canvas quilted bag with leather, metal and pearls, Chanel, $3,995; 800-550-0005.

Necklace of strass and metal with stone and pearl charms, Lanvin, $1,285; at Bergdorf Goodman, 888-774-2424.

Mesh bag with glass pearls, Whiting & Davis, $165; 800-772-0418.
3 of 6 Stephen Lewis

Bold Jewelry


Gold-plated ring with glass topaz, Kenneth Cole, $38; at Macy's.

Snakeskin cuff with crystals, Christian Lacroix, $1,206; 702-731-0990.

Jet-and-crystal necklace, Erickson Beamon, $1,053; 212-643-4810.

Metal-and-strass bracelet, Chanel, $1,295; 800-550-0005.

Brass cuff with crystals and semiprecious stones, Jose & Maria Barrera, $865; 202-224-0777.

Pink Lucite bangle with crystals, Noir, $145; shopkitson.com.
Advertisement
4 of 6 Stephen Lewis

Bows


Gold leather heels, Valentino, $625; valentino.com for stores.

Black satin pumps, Christian Louboutin, $925; at Barneys New York.

Raspberry satin pumps, Pura Lopez, $320; at select Nordstrom stores.

Metallic silk-over-leather heels, Stuart Weitzman, $280; bloomingdales.com.
Advertisement
5 of 6 Stephen Lewis

Black & Gold


Black satin bag, Lulu Guinness, $640; luluguinness.com.

Metal and suede heels with ankle strap, Jimmy Choo, $950; 866-524-6687 for stores.

Gold-plated necklace with charm of enamel and cubic zirconia, Noir, $120; at Henri Bendel.

Gold-plated bracelet, Isaac Manevitz for Ben-Amun, $420; ben-amun.com.

Beaded linen bag with patent leather, Rafe, $295; rafe.com.

Python-and-brass bag, Coach, $698; coach.com.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Stephen Lewis

Bejeweled Bags


Suede with black crystals, Rodo, $2,190; at Chloe Lane, 435-645-9888.

Aluminum with Austrian Crystals, Leiber, $1,295; 212-223-2999.

Strass and semiprecious stones on brass, Yves Saint Laurent, $4,495; 212-980-2970.

Sequined fabric with crystals and hematite and metal frame, Larisa Barrera, $1,350; 415-986-4380.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!