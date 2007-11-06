whitelogo
Top Holiday Accessory Trends
Top Holiday Accessory Trends
InStyle.com
Nov 05, 2007 @ 9:38 pm
Satin
Blue satin clutch, Banana Republic, $49.50;
bananarepublic.com
.
Open-toe satin pumps, Nine West, $75;
nordstrom.com
.
Pink satin clutch with Swarovski crystal, Michael Teperson, $1,100; 212-350-0100.
Satin-wrapped bangles, Lenora Dame, $38 (pink) and $28 (yellow);
winknyc.com
.
Stephen Lewis
Pearls
Silver rhodium cuff with freshwater pearls and cubic zirconia, Siman Tu, $716; 212-327-4626.
Silk d'Orsay pumps, Brian Atwood, $710; at select Nordstrom stores, 888-282-6060.
Canvas quilted bag with leather, metal and pearls, Chanel, $3,995; 800-550-0005.
Necklace of strass and metal with stone and pearl charms, Lanvin, $1,285; at Bergdorf Goodman, 888-774-2424.
Mesh bag with glass pearls, Whiting & Davis, $165; 800-772-0418.
Stephen Lewis
Bold Jewelry
Gold-plated ring with glass topaz, Kenneth Cole, $38; at Macy's.
Snakeskin cuff with crystals, Christian Lacroix, $1,206; 702-731-0990.
Jet-and-crystal necklace, Erickson Beamon, $1,053; 212-643-4810.
Metal-and-strass bracelet, Chanel, $1,295; 800-550-0005.
Brass cuff with crystals and semiprecious stones, Jose & Maria Barrera, $865; 202-224-0777.
Pink Lucite bangle with crystals, Noir, $145;
shopkitson.com
.
Stephen Lewis
Bows
Gold leather heels, Valentino, $625;
valentino.com
for stores.
Black satin pumps, Christian Louboutin, $925; at Barneys New York.
Raspberry satin pumps, Pura Lopez, $320; at select Nordstrom stores.
Metallic silk-over-leather heels, Stuart Weitzman, $280;
bloomingdales.com
.
Stephen Lewis
Black & Gold
Black satin bag, Lulu Guinness, $640;
luluguinness.com
.
Metal and suede heels with ankle strap, Jimmy Choo, $950; 866-524-6687 for stores.
Gold-plated necklace with charm of enamel and cubic zirconia, Noir, $120; at Henri Bendel.
Gold-plated bracelet, Isaac Manevitz for Ben-Amun, $420;
ben-amun.com
.
Beaded linen bag with patent leather, Rafe, $295;
rafe.com
.
Python-and-brass bag, Coach, $698;
coach.com
.
Stephen Lewis
Bejeweled Bags
Suede with black crystals, Rodo, $2,190; at Chloe Lane, 435-645-9888.
Aluminum with Austrian Crystals, Leiber, $1,295; 212-223-2999.
Strass and semiprecious stones on brass, Yves Saint Laurent, $4,495; 212-980-2970.
Sequined fabric with crystals and hematite and metal frame, Larisa Barrera, $1,350; 415-986-4380.
Stephen Lewis
Stephen Lewis
