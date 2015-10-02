Super Sweet Trick-or-Treat Options That Don't Involve a Single Piece of Candy
Though we're suckers (pun intended) for a late afternoon sweet snack, we're also careful to not crash and burn from a sugar high before that all-important date night. That's why we've round up a bevy of non-candy alternatives that will get the thumbs up from kids and grown ups alike. Plus, they'll outlast any sugar-packed sweet. Check 'em out below.
Feather Masquerade Mask
These feathered options come with an elastic band, so that you can enjoy them too.
TEMPORARY TATTOOS
Kids can trade these fun designs with their siblings and buddies, just as they would with their candy haul.
Bubble Necklace
Not your ordinary necklace, these adorable teddy bears are filled with bubbles.
LEGO CRAYONS
These nifty designs win the award for the coolest crayon we've ever seen.
Glasses Drinking Straws
We guarantee that these curlicue straws will be put to good use at every meal, and in between.
Light Up Ring
These fabulous faux baubles will give princesses extra sparkle and double duty as a reflector after sunset.