What to Wear to Thanksgiving Dinner—Wherever You're Headed

Courtesy (4)
Alexis Bennett (Text) and Caroline Vazzana (Market)
Oct 23, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving is officially upon us and--deep breath--you're finally home. Now, all you have to do is figure out what to wear to eat turkey. We know that not all Thanksgiving dinners are alike. Some might be filled with home cooking and family, while others may be spent at the local diner with your besties. So to help you out (it is the holiday's, after all), we’ve styled outfits for any type of Thanksgiving you may be attending.

RELATED VIDEO: 30 Sweaters in 60 Seconds

 

RELATED: Set Your DVR for These 10 Thanksgiving-Themed TV Specials

 

1 of 5 Courtesy (4)

At Home

Comfort is key when you are lounging at home. Opt for an oversize sweater and a pair of PJ-like bottoms for a look that's cozy yet still stylish. Dress up this look with loafers and a bold timepiece.

Shop the pieces: H&M Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $35; hm.com. J.Crew Easy Silk Pants, $110; net-a-porter.com. Jack Rogers Delaney Tassel Mule, $118; nordstrom.com. Michael Kors Ritz Watch, $250; macys.com.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy (3)

Meeting the Parents

This is a very important occasion for both you and your significant other, so it’s important to make a good impression. Stick to a classic dress in a rich holiday color. Pair your simple frock with fun accessories—this gold clutch and bejeweled, lace-up booties add plenty of look-at-me interest.

Shop the pieces: Gabby Skye Bell Sleeve Velvet Shift Dress, $108; nordstrom.com. Chi Chi London Metallic Flap Clutch Bag, $48; asos.com. Betsey Johnson Jax Bootie, $70; macys.com.

3 of 5 Courtesy (5)

Friendsgiving

Spending the holiday with your second family calls for a casual, but fashion-forward look. Nothing says Thanksgiving like a chunky turtleneck, which will keep you chic and toasty. To spice up a minimal ensemble add a statement shoe like this black bootie with metallic detailing. 

Shop the pieces: Topshop Mom Jeans, $70; nordstrom.com. J.O.A. Chunky Textured Sweater, $74; nordstrom.com. The Fix Audrey Medium Satchel, $179; amazon.com. Kenneth Jay Lane, $60; net-a-porter.com. Arizona Paisley Women's Bootie, $25; jcpenney.com.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy (5)

Out to Eat

You may have burned the turkey, but that doesn’t mean you need to simmer down your ensemble. Pair a tailored black pant with a white oxford and sweater on top. Your never know who you might run into, so add some color to this classic look with an exciting bag and matching shoes.

Shop the pieces: Topshop High-Waist Cigarette Trousers, $38; nordstrom.com. J.Crew New Perfect Cotton Poplin Shirt, $70; nordstrom.com. Daya by Zendaya Aaron Pump, $90; nordstrom.com. A New Day, Floral Bar Clutch, $22; target.com.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy (3)

Family Reunion

So, it's been awhile since your entire family has been together. Our best advice when seeing someone you haven’t in a while? Dress to impress. This black sheath dress with gold detailing is the perfect head turner for a family reunion. Pair with a statement earring and classic black pump and you’re good to go. 

Shop the pieces: NSR Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $88; nordstrom.com. Ann Taylor Ball Drop Earrings, $30; anntaylor.com. Sam Edelman Tia Ankle Strap Shirt Pump, $120; nordstrom.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!