What to Wear to Every Kind of Thanksgiving Dinner

Andrea Cheng (Text) and Steffi Lee (Market)
Nov 10, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

We would argue that Thanksgiving is the best holiday. Seriously. Your primary objective is to eat as much as possible. There's no drama or stress, either, because no gifts. The only pain points would probably be fielding awkward questions (no, not getting married anytime soon, pleasestopasking) and uncomfortable dinner conversations (um yeah, let's just steer clear of politics altogether). But why talk at all when you have so many sides to get through?

Before we count down the days to Turkey Day, there are two things you need to square away: where to eat and what to wear to eat. Lucky for you, we listed five possible Thanksgiving situations, from Friendsgiving to meeting the S.O.'s parents, and pieced together corresponding outfits for each event. Now there's nothing standing in the way between you and your food coma.

FRIENDSGIVING

Layer a crop top over a relaxed shirt to create the illusion of an hourglass silhouette when you're stuffed to the brim. The most essential piece? A roomy cape to hide that food baby.

Shop the look: Topshop shirt, $55; topshop.com. Calvin Klein Collection cropped top, $350; net-a-porter.com. Maison Kitsune skirt, $276 (originally $460); mytheresa.com. Zara cape, $129; zara.com. Stuart Weitzman boots, $798; stuartweitzman.com.

FAMILY REUNION

We'd like to describe this look as "elevated comfort"—it's casual (because you're at home), but it's polished (so your fam knows you have your life together). 

Shop the look: Saint James sweater, $235; saintjamesboutique.com. Rag & Bone jeans, $211; farfetch.com. Ariel Gordon ring,  $450; arielgordonjewelry.com. Hat Attack scarf, $66; shopbop.com. Robert Clergerie loafers, $400; matchesfashion.com.

AT HOME

You have no plans, and that's totally OK, especially because you can lounge in sweats. And no one will be there to judge.

Shop the look: Madewell sweater, $70; madewell.com. Sonia by Sonia Rykiel jogger pant, $288; intermixonline.com. Faris necklace, $225; needsupply.com. Acne Studios sneakers, $480; acnestudios.com

GOING OUT TO EAT

The scenario: You're with friends and no one wants to cook. The solution: To go out and search for food. We suggest warm layers and comfortable soles, because who knows how long this hunt will take.

Shop the look: Uniqlo turtleneck, $15; uniqlo.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim dress, $650; 31philliplim.com. Sophie Hulme bag, $1,295; sophiehulme.com. L.L. Bean socks, $17; llbean.com. Ash loafers, $240; ashusa.com

MEETING THE S.O.'s PARENTS

Sorry, no track pants or jeans here, especially not when you're meeting your significant other's parents for the first time, but an easy shift is a chic alternative. Win them over with a sharp blazer, velvet pumps, and simple studs. You got this.

Shop the look: Tibi dress, $395; tibi.com. J.Crew blazer, $248; jcrew.com. Falke tights, $35; matchesfashion.com. Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. earrings, $550; tiffany.com. Steve Madden pumps, $90; stevemadden.com

