24 Things to Do While You're Stuck in Transit on Your Way to Thanksgiving

Gearing up for Thanksgiving also means bracing yourself for daunting days of travel. We’ve told you which movies to watch over the holiday weekend and how to have a spa day at the airport while you’re traveling this week, but there’s plenty more to distract you from the stresses of the road this season.

These albums, podcasts, and shows below will make your 8-hour bus ride or winter weather-delayed flights much more bearable. Now all you have to do is relax, scroll through our top picks, and just focus on prepping yourself for the major food coma on the horizon.

Gut-Wrenching and Side-Splitting Books 

Snag a copy of Former Vice President Joe Biden's Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose. And learn more about what the book means to him after the passing of his son from our December issue's The Man feature. Or check out former White House photographer Pete Souza's latest compilation of portraits and snapshots of the former First Family, Obama: An Intimate Portrait. For a lighter read, check out Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity, a hilarious collection of essays about friendship and singlehood by comedian Iliza Shlesinger. Or, walk through a day in the life of Anna Faris in her new book, Unqualifiedwhich includes lessons she learned on her way up and a forward by now ex-husband Chris Pratt (have your tissues ready). 

TV Shows to Download 

You're finally caught up on Stranger Things, and Riverdale doesn't come out with another episode for a week: time to dig into the latest Netflix and Amazon shows to watch this season. To fill the Handmaid's Tale-sized hole in your heart, check out the crime drama Alias Grace, another Margaret Atwood classic,  this one based on real-life events come to life. Tune into Amazon Video for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, starring House of Cards breakout Rachel Brosnahan. It's a period drama about a 1950s housewife who trades mundane house chores for life as a stand-up comic. Also check out Spike Lee's rendition of his hit 1986 film She's Gotta Have It about woman struggling to stay true to herself while balancing multiple lovers, in a Netflix series by the same name. The series airs on Turkey Day, so maybe brush up on the film in transit. And just try not to burst out laughing at Netflix's Big Mouth. Nick Kroll's adult animated series about puberty was just renewed for a second season, with good reason. 

Kickass Comic Books

ICYMI, it's 2017 and the world is obsessed with comics, from Archie to Ms. Marvel and beyond. Jump on the comic book trend by reading some of these kickass series like 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank by Matthew Rosenberg, Tyler Boss, and Thomas Mauer; Batwoman, Vol. 1: The Many Arms of Death by Marguerite Bennett, James IV Tynion, Steve Epting, Stephanie Hans, Renato Arlem, and Jeromy Cox; Star Wars: Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi—Captain Phasma by Kelly Thompson, Marco Checchetto, and Andres Mosso; and The Mighty Thor by Jason Aaron. You'll recognize titles you may be used to seeing on the big screen, but introducing yourself to the world of OG comic books is quite a different experience. 

2017's Best and Brightest Albums 

Check out the incredible musical talents of Kendrick Lamar, Kesha, Lord, and Ed Sheeran (before some of them are nominated for a 2018 Grammy). These artists all released new music in 2017 that ranged from groundbreaking to sentimental and everything in between. They're pouring their hearts out, so take a listen if you haven't already.

New Albums From Old Favorites 

Welcome back Sam Smith with his sophomore album The Thrill of It All and St. Vincent with her fifth (and long-awaited) Masseducation. Our boys Walk the Moon with the sound of summer 2015 ("Shut Up And Dance") are back in action with their upcoming studio album What if Nothing (out Nov. 10), and if the singles they've already released are any indicator, this one's worth a listen (or maybe a playlist on repeat). Tove Lo follows the success of last year's Lady Wood with a new album, Blue Lips, out Nov. 17, that promises to pick up where Lady Wood left off, focusing on sex, love, loss, and more. 

Perfect Podcasts

Try not to laugh along with 2 Dope Queens hosts Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams as they chat with their favorite comedians about love, sex, hair, living in New York, and more. For a little inspiration, check out Girlboss Radio from Sophia Amoruso, who interviews boundary-breaking women about how they made their mark on the world. If you haven't gotten hooked on Lena Dunham's Women of the Hour podcast just yet, now's your chance to catch up. And for those interested in the badass women of the food and style worlds, check out Radio Cherry Bombe, brought to you by the women behind Cherry Bombe the print magazine

