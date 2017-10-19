10 Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes So Good, You Won't Miss the Meat

Thanksgiving can be a tough day for vegetarians and vegans. The holiday is about getting together, giving thanks, and eating one big meal—that centers around a turkey.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. There are plenty of other autumnal flavors to celebrate this season, from butternut squash to pumpkin, sweet potatoes, and cranberry. Vegetarian gratin, stuffing, galette, and even shepherd’s pie can substitute for a main course, and hearty soups and salads make the perfect appetizers.

Whether you’re a vegetarian yourself or you’re hosting one at your Thanksgiving table, keep scrolling for 10 meat-free dishes so good, you might even skip the turkey.