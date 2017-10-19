10 Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes So Good, You Won't Miss the Meat

Food52
Olivia Bahou
Oct 19, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Thanksgiving can be a tough day for vegetarians and vegans. The holiday is about getting together, giving thanks, and eating one big meal—that centers around a turkey.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. There are plenty of other autumnal flavors to celebrate this season, from butternut squash to pumpkin, sweet potatoes, and cranberry. Vegetarian gratin, stuffing, galette, and even shepherd’s pie can substitute for a main course, and hearty soups and salads make the perfect appetizers.

VIDEO: Thanksgiving Tips from Chrissy Teigen

Whether you’re a vegetarian yourself or you’re hosting one at your Thanksgiving table, keep scrolling for 10 meat-free dishes so good, you might even skip the turkey.

1 of 10 James Ransom/Food52

Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprout, and Bread Stuffing with Apples

Who said stuffing can't be vegetarian? This version is sure to please even the staunchest carnivore. Get the recipe on Food52.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Cookie + Kate

Balsamic Butternut, Kale, and Cranberry Panzanella

This hearty salad combines the flavors of the season into one delicious (and relatively healthy!) dish. Get the recipe on Cookie + Kate.

3 of 10 Julia's Album

Pumpkin Chili

You won't even miss the meat in this tasty (and festive) vegetarian chili. Get the recipe on Julia's Album.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Food52

Autumn Root Vegetable Gratin with Herbs and Cheese

If you're looking for a vegetarian main course to round out your Thanksgiving table, look no further: Butternut squash and potatoes are covered with cheese and fresh spices in this tasty dish. Get the recipe on Food52.

Advertisement
5 of 10 James Ransom/Food52

Spaghetti Squash with Kale Pesto and Burrata

Lighten up your traditional pasta dish by swapping noodles with spaghetti squash. Get the recipe on Food52.

Advertisement
6 of 10 minimalistbaker.com

Vegan Shepherd's Pie

Vegans can enjoy shepherd's pie too! This version combines fluffy mashed potatoes and lentils for a filling main dish. Get the recipe on Minimalist Baker.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Cookie + Kate

Colorful Beet Salad with Carrot, Quinoa, and Spinach

Made with quinoa, edamame, and avocado, this beet salad is sure to hold you over until the main course. Get the recipe on Cookie + Kate.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Cookie + Kate

Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto

Butternut squash is the veggie of the season, and it makes the perfect addition to this already creamy dish. Get the recipe on Cookie + Kate.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Once Upon a Cutting Board

Roasted Vegetable Galette

Roasted veggies and goat cheese come together in this buttery, flaky masterpiece. Get the recipe on Once Upon a Cutting Board.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Eric Moran/Food52

Butternut Squash Soup with Miso and Coconut

Change up your traditional Thanksgiving app by introducing unexpected flavors like miso and coconut. You won't be disappointed. Get the recipe on Food52.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!