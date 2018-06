1 of 6 Melanie Acevedo

Roast Turkey with Citrus and Herbs

• 1 turkey (13-15 lb.)

• 1 orange, quartered

• 1 onion, quartered

• 1 lemon, quartered

• 6 sprigs rosemary, divided

• 6 sprigs sage, divided

• 6 sprigs oregano, divided

• 8 tbsp (1 stick) unsalted butter at room temperature, divided

• 2 tbsp herbes de Provence

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1 1/2 tsp salt

• 1 1/2 tsp pepper

• 6-7 cups low-sodium chicken broth, divided

• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour





Position oven rack in lowest third of oven. Heat to 400°F. Insert orange, onion, lemon, and two sprigs each rosemary, sage and oregano into cavity of turkey. With kitchen string, tie legs together. In small bowl combine 2 tbsp butter, herbes de Provence, olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread half the mixture under turkey skin and remainder over the breast. Place in roasting pan; tent with foil. Roast for 20 min. Add 3 cups broth and remaining herb sprigs to pan; roast 40 min. Reduce oven to 350°F; remove foil. Add 1 cup broth; return to oven for 2 1/2-3 hours or until instant-read thermometer reads 175°F. Remove from pan; let stand 30 min. before carving.



Meanwhile, prepare gravy: Strain pan drippings into 4-cup glass measure. Discard solids; skim off fat. Add remaining broth to measure 4 cups. Melt remaining 6 tbsp butter in roasting pan over medium heat on stovetop. Use wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits. Add flour, whisking for 1 min. Increase heat to high and gradually whisk in broth mixture. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 min., or until slightly thickened. Serve with carved turkey.



Serves 10.