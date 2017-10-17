8 Mouthwatering Thanksgiving Desserts Your Guests Will Thank You For

With our favorite feasting holiday a little over a month away, it’s time to start prepping your Thanksgiving Day game plan. And you might as well begin with everyone’s favorite part of the meal: dessert. Though we all love the traditional pumpkin pie and the classic apple crisp, there's room to get creative with Turkey Day sweets too.

RELATED: 10 Movies to See Over Thanksgiving Weekend No Matter What Mood You’re In

We scoured Pinterest for the most delectable Thanksgiving-friendly desserts that you’ll continue to snack on long after your turkey coma. Whether you’re looking for quick, last-minute pumpkin-y recipes or pretty treats to adorn your spread, we’ve got you covered. From frosted pumpkin cookies to no-bake cakes, we rounded up the tastiest sweets that might even steal the turkey’s spotlight.

VIDEO: Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

Get out your baking tools and scroll down to see our picks!