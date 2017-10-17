8 Mouthwatering Thanksgiving Desserts Your Guests Will Thank You For

Wyldflour
Yerin Kim
Oct 17, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

With our favorite feasting holiday a little over a month away, it’s time to start prepping your Thanksgiving Day game plan. And you might as well begin with everyone’s favorite part of the meal: dessert. Though we all love the traditional pumpkin pie and the classic apple crisp, there's room to get creative with Turkey Day sweets too.

RELATED: 10 Movies to See Over Thanksgiving Weekend No Matter What Mood You’re In

We scoured Pinterest for the most delectable Thanksgiving-friendly desserts that you’ll continue to snack on long after your turkey coma. Whether you’re looking for quick, last-minute pumpkin-y recipes or pretty treats to adorn your spread, we’ve got you covered. From frosted pumpkin cookies to no-bake cakes, we rounded up the tastiest sweets that might even steal the turkey’s spotlight.

VIDEO: Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

 

Get out your baking tools and scroll down to see our picks!

1 of 8 Sally's Baking Addiction

Pumpkin Spice Truffles

Looking to try something new for your Turkey Day dessert? Switch out the traditional pumpkin pie for these simple cinnamon-y pumpkin truffles dipped in your melted chocolate of choice.

Advertisement
2 of 8 Dear Crissy

Melt-In-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies

If you prefer a lighter treat to finish your hearty turkey meal, try these soft, sugary cookies topped with yummy pumpkin frosting. Kids (and parents) will love these beautiful holiday cookies.

3 of 8 Inside BruCrew Life

Pumpkin Nutella Muffins

If you’re as Nutella-obsessed as we are, these muffins are the perfect Thanksgiving dessert. The pretty chocolate swirls will brighten up any spread.

Advertisement
4 of 8 Lil' Luna

Pumpkin Lasagna

This no-bake layered dessert is not only easy to make but also bound to be a crowd favorite. With layers of oreo, cream cheese, and pumpkin pudding, this pumpkin lasagna is a sweet go-to.

Advertisement
5 of 8 Wyldflour

Cinnamon Pecan Pull Apart Bread

Not the biggest fan of pumpkin desserts? This cinnamon pecan bread is tasty and just as Thanksgiving-appropriate. Get the recipe here.

Advertisement
6 of 8 I Wash You Dry

No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake

Another no-fuss dessert, this creamy pumpkin cheesecake screams fall. With a prep time of only 20 minutes, the recipe is super quick, yet delicious at the same time.

Advertisement
7 of 8 The Novice Chef

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins

Here’s another twist on regular old muffins. Whether you want a little snack to go with your morning coffee or a sweet mini dessert, these swirled treats have got you covered.

Advertisement
8 of 8 A Night Owl

Mini No-Bake Carrot Cake Cheesecake

Cut down your kitchen time and try these miniature carrot cheesecakes that require zero baking. Topped with caramel and pecans, these cute cakes are a breeze to both make and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!