8 Comfy and Chic Pants That Will Expand With Your Thanksgiving Food Baby 

There is a time and place for tailored pants, and it is not on Thanksgiving. Somewhere between your second helping of mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie à la mode, you’re going to need a softer, cozier—more adjustableier—waistband than trousers, even jeans, can provide. We’ve got just the solution: the 8 chic and comfortable designs below, all equipped with either stretch fabric or a drawstring (or both!). Scroll down to order yourself a few now—you know, one for the holiday itself, another for leftovers.