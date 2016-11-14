8 Comfy and Chic Pants That Will Expand With Your Thanksgiving Food Baby 

Edward Berthelot/Getty
Alison Syrett Cleary (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Nov 14, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

There is a time and place for tailored pants, and it is not on Thanksgiving. Somewhere between your second helping of mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie à la mode, you’re going to need a softer, cozier—more adjustableier—waistband than trousers, even jeans, can provide. We’ve got just the solution: the 8 chic and comfortable designs below, all equipped with either stretch fabric or a drawstring (or both!). Scroll down to order yourself a few now—you know, one for the holiday itself, another for leftovers. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

THEORY

A versatile black option means less trying on different shirts, more parade watching.

Theory available at stylebop.com $359 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

TOPSHOP

Let the colorful print take centerstage with a simple ivory or grey pullover up top.

Topshop available at topshop.com $100 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

H&M

No, you don’t have to wear these with something neutral! A muted tone, like forest green or navy, is a great way to add in some color.

H&M available at hm.com $30 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

GANNI

Crushed velvet: looks super dressy, feels like pajamas.

Ganni available at mytheresa.com $292 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

J. CREW

For an of-the-moment monochromatic effect, mix with a few other shades of green.

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $90 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

VINCE

Take advantage of a culotte silhouette with your coolest statement socks.

Vince available at net-a-porter.com $325 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

THE ROW

Especially chic with a black turtleneck bodysuit and ballet flats.

The Row available at matchesfashion.com $690 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

ARITZIA

Thanks to its subtly tapered fit and ankle-length crop—aka, the secret to faking longer legs—a universally flattering option.

Aritzia available at aritzia.com $125 SHOP NOW

