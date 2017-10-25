8 NYC Restaurants Where You Can Enjoy The Chicest Thanksgiving Meals

Paul Wagtouicz
Yerin Kim
Oct 25, 2017

From spending long hours in the kitchen to getting your hands on the perfect turkey, cooking Thanksgiving dinner can be super exhausting. Not to mention, you probably don’t even have space for all the food and guests in your tiny apartment. We get the appeal of a home-cooked meal—but playing hostess is not for everyone. So for the kitchen-phobic, the travelers, and the rest of you who just want a Turkey Day off, why not skip the cooking and snag a reservation at one of the hottest NYC restaurants that also happen to serve amazing Thanksgiving Day meals?

We rounded up the chicest spots in NYC where you can enjoy an exquisite spread for the upcoming holiday. Trust us, your family and friends will thank you for bringing them to one of these eateries.

Read on for our mouthwatering Thanksgiving Day picks!

Miss Lily’s

If you’re looking for a unique twist on the typical Thanksgiving meal, try the Caribbean turkey supper at Miss Lily’s. At $48 per person, the prix fixe includes jerk turkey, pumpkin soup, and cranberry chutney. The vibrancy of both the restaurant and the dishes is sure to make for a fun meal.

132 W Houston St. (SoHo), 109 Avenue A (East Village); misslilys.com

La Sirena

Located inside the Maritime Hotel, this upscale trattoria known for its homemade pastas will be offering four-course Thanksgiving meals priced at $95 per person. You’ll want to Instagram the huge, beautifully lit space, plus the turkey porchetta and pumpkin cappellaci they serve.

88 9th Ave.; lasirena-nyc.com

Harold’s Meat + Three

Housed in the Arlo SoHo hotel, this traditional southern spot is serving a tasty feast starting at $52 per person, available both dine-in and take-out. Stop by Harold’s to indulge in comfy favorites like green bean casserole, mac n’ cheese, and, of course, turkey with gravy. And if that’s not enough to entice you, Kendall Jenner was recently spotted dining here.

2 Renwick St.; haroldsmeatandthree.com

Maialino

You’ll feel like you’re in a rustic Italian neighborhood dining at this elegant restaurant located in the Gramercy Park Hotel. Offering a four-course menu at $115 per person, Maialino is the perfect intimate place for those craving hearty Rome-inspired cuisine.

2 Lexington Ave; maialinonyc.com

Bubby’s

Though you’ve probably been to this delicious eatery for its legendary pies or Instagram-worthy brunch, consider it an option for a traditional, family style Thanksgiving dinner at $75 per person. The cozy ambiance paired with the classic turkey dishes will make you feel like you’re spending the day in your own home. Bubby’s pies are also available for delivery and pick-up (only in NYC).

120 Hudson St. (Tribeca), 73 Gansevoort St. (Highline); bubbys.com

Covina

For a Mediterranean spin on the Thanksgiving classics, experience chefs Tim and Nancy Cushman’s casual dining located in the Park South Hotel. The $70 per person California-inspired feast features spice rubbed roasted turkey, andouille stuffing, and tasso ham gravy, plus optional sake pairings.

127 E 27th St.; covinanyc.com

Quality Italian

If you prefer a low-key bite for your family celebration, stop by this modern Italian-American steakhouse for its one-of-a-kind turkey parm pizza. Similar to chefs Scott Tacinelli and Angie Rito’s famed chicken parm pizza, this Thanksgiving-inspired pie is topped with gravy, sage, and other fall herbs and spices.

57 W 57th St.; qualityitalian.com

Tiny’s and The Bar Upstairs

This dimly lit, rustic eatery is serving a special family-style menu with southern and French influences for Turkey Day, starting at $66 per person. The space is, of course, tiny, so be sure to make a reservation in advance. Or, you can skip the snug setting and pick up your feast to go.

135 W Broadway; tinysnyc.com

