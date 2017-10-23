We Discovered the Easiest Way to Make a Martha Stewart-Approved Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, but do you have your menu planned? If the thought of producing a laborious meal causes more stress than joy, we just discovered the easiest way to plan a Thanksgiving feast courtesy of Martha Stewart. Yes, the queen of home economics partnered with meal delivery kit service Marley Spoon to put together a box of recipes and ingredients that will serve a very hungry crowd of eight to 10. And you can bet that they’re not just mediocre dishes that are nothing to write home about. No, these beauties are flavorful, memorable, fail-proof, and sure to be recreated year after year—just make sure you save those recipe cards.

Choose from the “feast” ($160) set that includes the turkey, four sides, plus a crowd-pleasing dessert, or if you insist on using your own family recipe for the show-stopping bird, you can just opt for the “sides” ($100) set that includes the four sides and dessert.

Want to know more? Scroll down to check out what exactly comes in each bonafide box.