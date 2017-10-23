We Discovered the Easiest Way to Make a Martha Stewart-Approved Thanksgiving Dinner

Oct 23, 2017

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, but do you have your menu planned? If the thought of producing a laborious meal causes more stress than joy, we just discovered the easiest way to plan a Thanksgiving feast courtesy of Martha Stewart. Yes, the queen of home economics partnered with meal delivery kit service Marley Spoon to put together a box of recipes and ingredients that will serve a very hungry crowd of eight to 10. And you can bet that they’re not just mediocre dishes that are nothing to write home about. No, these beauties are flavorful, memorable, fail-proof, and sure to be recreated year after year—just make sure you save those recipe cards.

Choose from the “feast” ($160) set that includes the turkey, four sides, plus a crowd-pleasing dessert, or if you insist on using your own family recipe for the show-stopping bird, you can just opt for the “sides” ($100) set that includes the four sides and dessert.

Want to know more? Scroll down to check out what exactly comes in each bonafide box.

Martha Stewart’s Brown Sugar Glazed Turkey with Pan Gravy

The 12 to 14 pound turkey that comes from Goffle Road is free-range and absolutely no steroids, antibiotics, and animal byproducts are used during the raising process—basically they’re as clean as they come. Plus, it’s where Stewart gets her own centerpiece poultry every year. Enough said.

Classic Herbed Stuffing with Dried Cherries

Out-of-the box stuffings are nice, but what guests really want on Thanksgiving is a classic version that’s packed with familiar flavors. This stuffing is infused with fresh herbs and dried cherries, plus it uses whole wheat bread for a healthier, nutty flavor. What’s not to love?

Big Martha’s Mashed Potatoes

We all have at least one dish that we’ve inherited from our parents. For Stewart, it’s this mashed potato recipe that her mother loved to make. It calls for butter and cream cheese for the most velvety taters you’ve ever tasted.

Green Beans with Shallots and Lemon

Green beans are a Thanksgiving day must-have, but this dish doesn't just serve up any steamed beans. They're elevated with crispy fried shallots and tangy fresh lemon for a unique flavor.

Roasted Root Vegetables with Brown Butter, Sage, and Almonds

What's Turkey Day without some sweet potatoes? This dish uses pan-roasted sweet potatoes, carrots, parsnips, and pearl onions and tops them with flavorful sherry vinegar, sage brown butter, and toasted almonds for crunch.

Spiced Apple Oat Crisp

Pie crusts are overrated. This dessert comes together in just one hour, and it's all about the apple filling.

