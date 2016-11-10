Find Out Which Wines Ina Garten Serves at Thanksgiving

As much as we love a good fall cocktail, we’re up to our eyeballs with Thanksgiving prep as is, so we're interested in keeping the drink menu as simple as possible. After all, we do want to squeeze in some QT with friends and family. Not surprisingly, the famously unfussy chef and cookbook author Ina Garten agrees. So what crowd-pleasing concoction does the Barefoot Contessa plan on serving this Turkey Day? Something straight from the bottle. “With Thanksgiving, there’s enough to do already, so I think wine is really easy,” Garten tells InStyle. “Take out the cork, you’re ready to go." Read on for her go-to pours.

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé ($80; wine.com)

Start the party Garten-style, that is, by serving something fun like a pink Champagne. “I don’t like really dry Champagne, and this one just has great flavor,” she says of this particular label. Serve it with easy finger food, like spiced nuts, to give guests something to nibble on while they wait for the main event.

Domaine Marcel Lapierre Morgon ($30; wine.com)

Depending on your spread, the meal can encompass a range of flavors: savory stuffing, buttery mashed potatoes, tart cranberry sauce, etc. Navigate a diverse palate by pairing the wine to the main course. Garden opts for this light red Beaujolais. “It is perfect with turkey, so I always serve it on Thanksgiving,” she says.

