Best Ways to Use Thanksgiving Leftovers, According to Iron Chef Winner Geoffrey Zakarian

Arianna Friedman
Nov 24, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Another Thanksgiving, another packed-to-the-gills fridge full of leftovers. Every year we gluttonously eat ourselves stuffed and every year we assume we'll never be able to look at turkey, mashed potatoes, or stuffing ever again. And yet, like clockwork, we wake up the following Friday hungrier than ever and dutifully stuff all of leftovers into deliciously messy sandwiches.

But even if you don't tire of the food itself, you might grow weary of turkey sandwiches. So we tapped Geoffrey Zakarian, former Iron Chef champion and Michelin starred restaurateur, for some expert and creative ways to wind down that mountain of Turkey Day leftovers.

Power through that food coma and read on for his ingenious tips.

Mashed Potatoes

“Use mashed potatoes as a topping for Shepherd's pie with some shredded sharp cheddar added on top before baking.”

Cranberry sauce

“Fold cranberry sauce into ice cream for a vanilla-cranberry swirl.”

Stuffing

“Add an egg to 2 cups of stuffing and roll into dumplings. Poach in some turkey stock to make dumpling soup with leftover roasted vegetables. Or, saute it over a high flame in a non stick pan. Combine leftover diced turkey breast and place a fried egg on top for a delicious hash.”

Green Beans

“Incorporate leftover green bean casserole into pasta, along with some mushrooms and shredded turkey legs, for a creamier pasta.”

Pumpkin Pie Filling

“Use leftover pumpkin pie filling to stuff in french toast. Serve with cranberry sauce and some maple syrup.”

Turkey

“Save the roasted turkey bones and place in a pot with water to cover by four inches, and some fresh herbs and simple vegetables such as carrots, celery and onions. Simmer for one hour, strain, and cool. This stock can be frozen and kept for up to three weeks and used for soups, pasta, or risotto with the turkey meat.”

