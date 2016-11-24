Best Ways to Use Thanksgiving Leftovers, According to Iron Chef Winner Geoffrey Zakarian

Another Thanksgiving, another packed-to-the-gills fridge full of leftovers. Every year we gluttonously eat ourselves stuffed and every year we assume we'll never be able to look at turkey, mashed potatoes, or stuffing ever again. And yet, like clockwork, we wake up the following Friday hungrier than ever and dutifully stuff all of leftovers into deliciously messy sandwiches.

But even if you don't tire of the food itself, you might grow weary of turkey sandwiches. So we tapped Geoffrey Zakarian, former Iron Chef champion and Michelin starred restaurateur, for some expert and creative ways to wind down that mountain of Turkey Day leftovers.

Power through that food coma and read on for his ingenious tips.