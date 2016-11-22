The 9 Best Thanksgiving Episodes of TV Ever

courtesy
Shalayne Pulia
Nov 21, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

Something about Thanksgiving brings out the craziest of the crazy on our favorite TV series. Episodes around this time tend to be the most jaw-dropping, heart-breaking, laugh-inducing storylines of the entire season. In the spirit of turkey-day nostalgia, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite episodes to date (with links to where you can watch). Scroll through below to check out our top picks and maybe find a few new favorites of your own. 

1 of 9 courtesy

Gossip Girl "Blair Waldorf Must Pie!" (Season 1, Episode 9)

Thanksgiving in Manhattan’s Upper East Side has never been so, well, complicated as is was for Blair Waldorf and the rest of the Gossip Girl team in their first season. From flashbacks hinting at the skeletons of Thanksgivings past to touching on Blair’s eating disorder and the former romance of Lily and Rufus, this episode packs a legendary punch. 

Watch on Netflix.

Advertisement
2 of 9 courtesy

Friends “The One with All the Thanksgivings” (Season 5, Episode 8)

Also known as “The One with the Thanksgiving Flashbacks,” Friends absolutely slayed this Turkey Day episode that takes a look back at the gang’s worst Thanksgivings. Through all the insanity, there’s a famous moment of ridiculous romance when Chandler accidentally tells Monica he loves her while she’s wearing a raw turkey on her head. 

Watch on Netflix

3 of 9 courtesy

Boy Meets World “Turkey Day” (Season 4, Episode 10) 

When Cory and Shawn arrange for a joint family Thanksgiving, socioeconomic situations get in the way. In this touching episode, the kids teach their parents a huge lesson about discrimination and setting aside differences to truly give thanks. 

Watch on Amazon Instant Video

Advertisement
4 of 9 courtesy

New Girl “Thanksgiving” (Season 1, Episode 6)

New Girl’s had a couple stellar Thanksgiving episodes, but we’re still caught up on the perfection of Season 1 when Jess and the gang attempt to host a “normal” Thanksgiving, but things expectedly go awry when she invites a fellow teacher and her then crush (Justin Long) to Thanksgiving dinner.

Watch on Netflx

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Modern Family "Three Turkeys" (Season 6, Episode 8)

Shaking up tradition on Thanksgiving often brings quite a bit of chaos as everyone on Modern Family found out in season six when Luke and Phil’s first attempt at cooking the feast goes wrong and Jay and Gloria attempt to hide out from the full family when their vacation gets canceled. 

Watch on Hulu

Advertisement
6 of 9 J. Delvalle/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Seinfeld “The Mom and Pop Store” (Season 6, Episode 8)

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade gets a Seinfeld makeover in this episode when Elaine wins her boss a chance to walk in the parade. 

Watch on Hulu

Advertisement
7 of 9 courtesy

How I Met Your Mother "Slapsgiving" (Season 3, Episode 9)

Ted and Robin’s friendship/romance get complicated right around the holiday while Barney and Marshall’s slap bet culminates in a huge win for one of them as Lily hosts her first Thanksgiving since marrying Marshall. The friends enjoy their holiday together despite tension at the start of the episode. 

Watch on Netflix

Advertisement
8 of 9 courtesy

The O.C. “The Cold Turkey” (Season 4, Episode 3)

In this emotional episode, Volchok turns himself in and Ryan and Julie bond in the pool house over Marissa’s death, and the family struggles to deal with what happened in Mexico.

Watch on Amazon Instant Video

Advertisement
9 of 9 courtesy

Friday Night Lights “Thanksgiving” (Season 4, Episode 13)

Season four builds up to the big game in episode 13 (the season finale). The Taylors host Thanksgiving dinner, Tim takes the blame for his big brother Billy so he can raise his family, and Landry has his big moment on the field. 

Watch on Netflix

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!