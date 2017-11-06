Affordable Wines to Impress Your Thanksgiving Dinner Host

Getty
Isabel Jones
Nov 06, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Thanksgiving is coming! Time to break out your “what I’ve been up to for the last TK months” pitch, most family-friendly anecdotes, and the many unworn (and nearly re-gifted) garments of Christmases past.

It’s hard to feel like an adult when you’re surrounded by people who have watched you grow up and witnessed every phase of awkwardness, but the truth is that you are, and what better way to prove your maturity than with a gracious hostess present (in the form of good wine)?

These Thanksgiving-approved bottles are not only delicious, but they’re also affordable. Whether you’re visiting your great aunt or your BFF, your host is sure to be impressed by these festive bottles.

Scroll down below to shop our favorites:

1 of 5 Courtesy

GEORGES DUBOEUF BEAUJOLAIS-VILLAGES

The every-man of wine, this traditional red is both fruity and floral, a comforting bottle to pair with just about any meal. 

available at Total Wine $13
2 of 5 Courtesy

Je T'aime Brut Rosé 

Both fancy and delicious, this sparkling wine is the perfect post-dinner beverage for the holiday's later hours. 

available at Amazon $25
3 of 5 Courtesy

Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG

If you can think about Chianti without imagining Anthony Hopkins taste-based monologue in The Silence of the Lambs, you're sure to enjoy this rich red. Actually, even if you do flash upon the horror film, you'll probably still like the Chianti in question ... 

available at Total Wine $25
4 of 5 Courtesy

Red Diamond Merlot

A true diamond in the rough, this berry-flavored Merlot tastes far more delicious than its price-point would have you believe. 

available at Total Wine $7
5 of 5 Courtesy

BIRD in HAND Pinot Rosé 

This sparkling Rosé tastes as good as it looks—which is quite the achievement considering it's the most beautiful pale rose hue. Although Rosé is hardly typical Thanksgiving fare, it's 2017 and if any wine could change the norm, it would be this one. 

available at birdinhand.com $20

