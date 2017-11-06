Affordable Wines to Impress Your Thanksgiving Dinner Host

Thanksgiving is coming! Time to break out your “what I’ve been up to for the last TK months” pitch, most family-friendly anecdotes, and the many unworn (and nearly re-gifted) garments of Christmases past.

It’s hard to feel like an adult when you’re surrounded by people who have watched you grow up and witnessed every phase of awkwardness, but the truth is that you are, and what better way to prove your maturity than with a gracious hostess present (in the form of good wine)?

These Thanksgiving-approved bottles are not only delicious, but they’re also affordable. Whether you’re visiting your great aunt or your BFF, your host is sure to be impressed by these festive bottles.

VIDEO: 3 of the Best & Affordable Wine Clubs

Scroll down below to shop our favorites: