3 Food Network Stars Share Their Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes

(Serves 8-10)



1 pkg. (9 oz.) dried mission figs, trimmed

3 cups hot water

¼ cup honey

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

3 tbsp olive oil

½ lb. sweet Italian sausage, casing removed and crumbled

2 onions, chopped

1 tsp chopped rosemary

4 large store-bought cornbread muffins, crumbled (about 5 cups)

½ cup chicken broth

1 egg, lightly beaten

Salt and pepper

1 turkey (13-15 lb.)

8 tbsp (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

½ cup balsamic vinegar

8 tbsp (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 In medium bowl combine figs, hot water, honey and lemon juice. Cover tightly with plastic wrap; set aside for 1 hour.

2 Position oven rack in lowest third of oven. Heat oven to 400°F.

3 Meanwhile heat olive oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Saute sausage, onions and rosemary until sausage is cooked through and onion is tender, about 6-8 min.

4 Drain figs, reserving liquid, and coarsely chop.

5 In large bowl toss sausage mixture with figs and corn muffins. In small bowl whisk together chicken broth and egg; toss with stuffing. Season with salt and pepper.

6 Gently loosen skin around turkey breast, thigh and legs, and spread softened butter underneath. Season cavity with salt and pepper, and fill loosely with stuffing. With butcher's string tie legs together. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.

7 Roast in roasting pan for 20 min., then lower temperature to 350°F.

8 Meanwhile, in saucepan heat reserved fig liquid; boil until reduced to 2 cups. Add vinegar; continue boiling until mixture is syrupy. Swirl in cold butter, stuffing until it has melted and mixture is shiny and thick.

9 Roast turkey for 2 ½ - 3 hours or until instant-read thermometer registers 175°F. During last 20 minutes of roasting, baste turkey with half the glaze. When done, remove pan from oven and baste turkey with remaining glaze. Let stand 30 min. before carving.