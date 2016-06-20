It's the Longest Day of the Year! Celebrate with Our Best Tips for Starting the Summer Off Right

Happy summer solstice! Today, June 20, is the longest day of the year, or rather, the day we experience the longest amount of sunlight. So, while it’s still a regular old 24-hour day, you’ll likely feel like you’ve acquired some magical extra time simply due to the extended daylight. What’s more? Today also marks the first official day of summer, which means it’s prime time to fit in some of our best tips, tricks, and hacks for embracing the new season. Below, a handy guide:

Since the solstice lands on a Monday this year, it’s likely you’ll spend the hours between 9 and 5 at your desk. But once EOD hits, it’s time to get out and enjoy the extra light. Meeting friends for a night out to celebrate the summer? Here are 12 dresses that can take you from work to a night out on the town. If you’re keeping it more low key, try one of these outfits that are equally work- and happy hour-approved. Not sure of your plans just yet? Be prepared for any summer occasion with any of these sundresses. Add finishing touches to your look a la N.Y.C. socialite Tinsley Mortimer.

You’ll need a beauty look that can keep up with the extra light, too. These hacks will keep your hair and makeup in place in the warmer conditions. If you’re nervous about your makeup not holding up through the longer day, pack a makeup bag like a pro for last minute touch-ups. And keep it cool with a perfect pony like Julianne Hough's.

Not looking to go out after work? Why not work on your summer body with these 10 tips for looking your best in the warmer months. Or work on that yoga hobby. You promised yourself you’d stick with it this time. Post-workout, spend some time on perfecting these adorable mini lobster rolls or skip the usual quick takeout option and make your own Chinese fried chicken from the minds behind Mission Chinese. End the day on a high note and sip a refreshing take on an Aperol Spritz as the sun finally sets.