There’s Still Time to Send Holiday Greetings with InStyle x Paperless Post!

Courtesy
Hana Asbrink
Dec 20, 2015 @ 2:15 pm

To all those late to the holiday card party, don’t fret. The hubbub of the holidays might have prevented you from penning year-end wishes on card stock, but there’s still plenty of time to send joy via Paperless Post with just a quick click of the mouse.

We’ve been using the stylish online stationery service all season long to spread festive cheer, getting our loved ones together for everything from cocktail shindigs to tree trimming parties. Now’s a good time to get out that list once more and reflect on all that was good in 2015—or get ahead of the curve and start rolling out best wishes for the new year! You can even personalize your greeting with a coordinating e-envelope or, available for some card options, upload your most recent family photo to memorialize the year that was. Hit send and have the satisfaction of crossing one more thing off of your holiday to-do list!

Check out some of our favorite customizable e-cards below and shop the full InStyle x Paperless Post collection here

1 of 11 Courtesy

So Last Year

Design by Kate Spade New York

2 of 11 Courtesy

Joy Peace Love

Design by Sugar Paper

3 of 11 Courtesy

!!!!

Design by The Indigo Bunting

4 of 11 Courtesy

Pop Fizz Clink

Design by Kate Spade New York

5 of 11 Courtesy

Midnight Wreath

Design by Rifle Paper Co.

6 of 11 Courtesy

Partridge and Pear

Design by Paperless Post

7 of 11 Courtesy

Mr. Snowman

Design by Paperless Post

8 of 11 Courtesy

Heart Be Light

Design by The Indigo Bunting

9 of 11 Courtesy

Holiday Market

Design by Happy Menocal

10 of 11 Courtesy

Exuberant

Design by Kelly Wearstler

11 of 11 Courtesy

Felice

Design by Kelly Wearstler

