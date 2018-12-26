These Stores Are Open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Image zoom Oleksiy Maksymenko/Getty Images

While shopping might be the last thing on your mind after the frenzy that was Christmas, chances are likely you have New Year’s plans on the schedule — which means you’re going to need to hit up the store. Because even if you’ve had your outfit planned since fall or already purchased all of the ingredients you need for a New Year’s feast, you’re bound to forget something, right?

Which brings us to the ultimate question on everyone’s mind: Are any stores open on New Year’s Eve and Day? The answer is yes, actually, quite a few of them are.

Here’s the list you’ll need to take you into the new year with everything you need on hand. And with no shortage of options for groceries, retail and — you guessed it — places to grab a coffee, you’ll be all set to ring in 2019.

New Year’s Eve

ALDI: Open, but with abbreviated hours. Check your local store here.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Offers.com.

Best Buy: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to Offers.com.

Costco: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the store’s website.

CVS: Many locations are open 24 hours; check your location for specific hours.

Home Depot: Open, but store hours may vary due to seasonality, according to the store’s website. Call your local store for current hours of operation.

RELATED: Here's How to Watch the 2019 New Year's Eve Ball Drop For Free

JCPenney: Hours vary by store; contact your local store for hours of operation.

Kmart: Open 8:00 am to 10:00 pm., according to TripSavvy.

Kohl’s: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Offers.com.

Lowe’s: Open, but check your local store for amended hours.

Macy’s: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Offers.com.

Marshall’s: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Offers.com.

Neiman Marcus: Open; check your local store for hours.

Nordstrom: Open; check your local store for hours.

Old Navy: Open; check your local store for hours.

Publix: All stores open at regular hours and close at 9 p.m., according to the Publix website.

Sam’s Club: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the store’s website.

Starbucks: Open, but hours may vary by location. Check here for your local store.

Target: Most stores are open from 8 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; check your local store for exact hours.

TJ Maxx: Most stores will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; check your local store for exact hours.

Trader Joe’s: All stores will close at 6 p.m., according to the store’s website.

Walgreens: Most locations are open 24 hours; check your location for specific hours.

Walmart: Open; check your local store for hours.

Whole Foods: Open, but with abbreviated hours; check your local store for hours.

VIDEO: 4 Ways to Wear Glitter this New Year's Eve

New Year’s Day

ALDI: Closed.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Offers.com.

Best Buy: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to Offers.com.

Costco: Closed, according to the store’s website.

CVS: Many locations are open 24 hours; check your location for specific hours.

Home Depot: Open, but store hours may vary due to seasonality, according to the store’s website. Call your local store for current hours of operation.

JCPenney: Hours vary by store; contact your local store for hours of operation.

Kmart: Open, but check your local store for amended hours.

Kohl’s: Most stores will be open normal hours, but check your local store before heading out.

Lowe’s: Open, but check your local store for amended hours.

Macy’s: Open, but check your local store for amended hours.

Marshall’s: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Offers.com.

Neiman Marcus: Open; check your local store for hours.

Nordstrom: Open; check your local store for hours.

Old Navy: Open; check your local store for hours.

Publix: Some stores have amended hours, so be sure to check your local store. All Publix pharmacies are closed on New Year’s Day, according to the Publix website.

Sam’s Club: Closed, according to the store’s website.

Starbucks: Open, but hours may vary by location. Check here for your local store.

Target: Most stores will have normal hours — check your local store.

TJ Maxx: Most stores will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; check your local store for exact hours.

​​​​​​Trader Joe’s: Closed, according to the store’s website.

Walgreens: Most locations are open 24 hours; check your location for specific hours.

Walmart: Open; check your local store for hours.

Whole Foods: Open, but with abbreviated hours; check your local store for hours.