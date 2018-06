Stocking Stuffers

The Craft of the Cocktail Deck: Artful Tips and Delicious Recipes for Serving Masterful Cocktails by Dale DeGroffCheese Deck: A Connoisseur's Guide to 50 of the World's Best by Max McCalman and David GibbonsTapas Deck: 50 Little Dishes that Capture the Essence of Spanish Cooking by Jose Andres and Richard WolffeBUY NOW$15 each; Cocktail Deck Cheese Deck and Tapas Deck ; randomhouse.comShop InStyle.com for the best stores and brands.