Try This Look Tonight: A Bold Red Lip Like Katie Holmes

A red lip is a classic look for a reason -- it's universally flattering, and never fails to add a touch of retro glamour to any look. Katie Holmes' bold crimson from Bobbi Brown's holiday campaign delivers an especially striking effect, and we loved the vivid, super-saturated color. The trick to going as bold as the star? It's all about layering. Brown began by tracing the star's lips with her brand's own lip liner in Red, then layered the aptly-named Hollywood Red lipstick ($22 and $25; bobbibrown.com) over the line. To dress up the effect, Brown swept on the Lip Gloss in Siren Red ($24; bobbibrown.com) as the finishing touch.

