25 Celebrity-Approved Classic Holiday Hair and Makeup Looks 

Getty Images (4)
Erin Lukas
Dec 13, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

You can expect a few things at holiday party you attend: spiked eggnog, sugar cookies, and an ugly Christmas sweater or two. When it comes to the holiday beauty looks you'll see—there's probably matte red lips and sparkly hair accessories of all shapes and sizes.

There's nothing wrong with sticking to classic hair and makeup styles that are festive each and every year, which is why we've turned to the red carpet to round up how celebs do holiday beauty looks. If you have a handful of party invites and family events this year, the inspiration you need to get through the season and still feel merry by its end.

The following 25 celebrity approved hair and makeup looks show you how to put a festive spin on your beauty routine.

VIDEO: 3 of the Most Expensive Perfumes

 

1 of 25 Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Camila Cabello's Low Braid 

If you’re like us, you’ve never seen a braid you haven’t liked, including Camila Cabello’s low plait. Instead of pulling your hair back into a super sleek plait, curl your hair into loose waves to give the style extra body and texture before tying it up into a low ponytail and braiding it. Prep your hair by spritzing your damp roots with L’Oréal Paris' Advanced Hairstyle Air Dry It Wave Swept Spray ($6; walgreens.com) to for more volume and to enhance your natural waves.

Advertisement
2 of 25 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rita Ora's Red Lipstick 

A red lipstick always works regardless of the season, but if you want to get into the holiday spirit with your lippie like Ora, add a coat of a iridescent lip gloss over top your crimson shade for shimmery, metallic finish. As for your red, choose a high-pigment, matte shade that won't dry out your lips like Rimmel London's Moisture Renew Lipstick in Hot Lips ($7; walgreens.com). 

3 of 25 Jim Spellman/WireImage (2)

Kate Bosworth's Ribbon-Tied Bun 

We get it, a ballet bun can feel a little basic, which is why a simple, added detail like Boswoth's ribbon makes the updo feel fresh. Once you've pulled your hair back into a bun, reach for a hair ribbon of any color like Free People's Va Va Voom Bow ($12; freepeople.com) and wrap it around its base. 

Advertisement
4 of 25 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Daisy Ridley's Smoky Eye 

A smoky eye is the LBD of makeup. When all else fails, it's a look you can always rely on when figuring out what look will go well with your sequined NYE dress. To get a look similar to Ridley's gray smoky eye, reach for a palette like Charlotte Tilbury's Luxury Palette Colour-Coded Eyeshadow Palette in The Rock Chick ($53; nordstrom.com). Sweep the shadow across the entire lid, blended up into the brow bone, and also trace it along the lower lash line. 

Advertisement
5 of 25 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Demi Lovato's Glam Waves 

Few hairstyles scream "glam" quite like Demi Lovato's loose, cascading waves. Spritz 2-inch sections of hair with a non-sticky hairspray like Dove Style+Care Flexible Hold Hairspray ($6; walgreens.com) before curling each section with a wand. 

Advertisement
6 of 25 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez's Messy Updo 

Sworn off updos after looking back at your senior prom photos? Let Gomez's chic hairstyle convince you to give the look another shot. After pulling your hair into a bun at the nape of your neck, use bobby pins to loosely pin back your bangs and shorter layers to give the updo a textured finish. Before you start working on your updo, spritz your hair with a dry shampoo like Pantene Pro-V's Dry Shampoo Original Fresh ($6; walgreens.com) for volume and grit, which will help your style hold up until the after-party. 

Advertisement
7 of 25 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Margot Robbie's Red Eyeshadow 

A swipe of red eyeshadow on your eyelids will add a pop of on-theme color to your holiday party look. For a similar shade to Robbie's, try Tarte's Tarteist Metallic Shadow in Scarlet ($14; sephora.com). 

Advertisement
8 of 25 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Yara Shahidi's Silver Eyeshadow 

'Tis the season to add a little sparkle to everything—including your makeup. Swipe a metallic shadow across your lids like Shahidi's for a touch of glitter that will stand out at a dimly lit party. For a similar look to the Black-ish star's, try any of the gray-based shades in Chanel's Architectonic Eyeshadow Palette ($80; chanel.com). Finish by applying your usual black liquid eyeliner in a subtle cat flick. 

Advertisement
9 of 25 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Diane Kruger's Wavy Bob 

When you have a bob, it might seem like you don't have a lot of styling options, but Kruger demonstrates that this is in fact, untrue. Use a flat iron to create loose waves throughout, and flip your hair over to the opposite side of your usual part to transform your cut into an entirely different look. Spritzed your finished style with a texturizing spray like R+Co's Trophy Shine Texture Spray ($29; nordstrom.com) to separate waves for a piecey, lived-in finish. 

Advertisement
10 of 25 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kaia Gerber's Bouncy Blowout 

You don't have to hit up a salon to get a voluminous, bouncy blowout like Kaia Gerber's red carpet look. Before blow-drying your hair, run a blowout balm like IGK's Car Service Blowout Balm ($29; sephora.com) through damp hair to prevent flyaways and frizz. Use a large round brush like the one from Harry Josh's line of pro tools ($48; dermstore.com) and work down starting at the roots to your ends, for extra lift and body. 

Advertisement
11 of 25 Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kate Mara's Monochromatic Pink Makeup 

Kate Mara's soft soft pink monochromatic makeup won't look out of place under your office's harsh fluorescent lighting, or at the candlelit party your heading to straight from your desk. Sweep a shimmery rose eyeshadow shade like Laura Mercier's Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Amethyst ($29; spehora.com) on your eyelids and pair it with a complimentary pink lipstick like Laura Mercier's Velour Lover's Lipstick in Devotion ($28; sephora.com) to complete your look.

Advertisement
12 of 25 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Halle Berry's Voluminous Bun 

There's the top knot you twist your hair up into when you're hanging out at home on the weekend, and then there's Halle Berry's voluminous bun. Before styling your hair, blast your roots with dry shampoo for extra grit, and use a hair pick comb like the one in Revlon's Perfect Style Thick & Curly Comb Set ($6; target.com) to tease roots for more lift and volume. 

Advertisement
13 of 25 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Jessica Biel's Velvet Headband 

Perhaps you're not a fan of sparkly hair accessories and that's ok. A velvet headband is glitter-free alternative that will make your usual hairstyles feel more festive. Not sure what color of the hair accessory to choose? Stick with a color that matches your outfit like Biel's pastel pink headband. We love Anthropolgie's Knotted Velvet Headband ($18; anthropologie.com), which comes in a handful of colors. 

Advertisement
14 of 25 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Zendaya's Bold Brows 

Expertly groomed arches can make just as much of a statement as a bold lipstick. Case in point: Zendaya's signature full brows. Use a tinted brow mascara like OCVERGIRL's Easy Breezy Brow Shape & Define Brow Mascara ($9; ulta.com) to make your arches appear more full and fluffy as well as set them into place. 

Advertisement
15 of 25 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid's Champagne Eyeshadow 

Proof that there's nothing wrong with going back to basics once in a while: Gigi Hadid's champagne eyeshadow. The subtle shade doesn't just make eyes pop, it's also universally flattering. Sweep a champagne shadow like the one from Gigi Hadid's Maybelline West Coast Glow Eyeshadow Palette ($15; ulta.com) for a similar party-ready look to the supermodel's monochromatic makeup she wore to an event in New York. 

Advertisement
16 of 25 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Chrissy Teigen's Wavy Lob 

For effortless waves like Teigen's, prep your hair with a non-crunchy wave spray like Ouai's ($26; sephora.com) to enhance your hair's natural texture before using a flat iron to create "S" bends throughout your strands. 

Advertisement
17 of 25 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Dakota Johnson's Berry Lipstick 

If you're not a fan of red lipstick, a rich berry shade is your alternative. Johnson's lipstick is the happy medium between vampy and bright. For a similar look, try Gucci's Luxurious Pigment-Rich Lipstick in Violet Jasper ($40; neimanmarcus.com). When wear a berry lip, keep the rest of your makeup subtle and clean to keep the shade as the focal point of your look. 

Advertisement
18 of 25 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington's Sparkly Blue Cat Eye 

When a cat eye is a regular part of your makeup routine, give your wings a little extra sparkle so that your holiday party look doesn't feel the same as your everyday. Switch things up by using a glitter-infused or metallic colored eyeliner like Washington's cerulean cat eye. Complete the look by swiping on a nude lipstick like Neutrogena's MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Classic Nude ($10; walgreens.com). 

Advertisement
19 of 25 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jasmine Tookes's All-over Glow 

A healthy, glowing complexion is always a good look—no matter the season. Fake a glow like Tookes's by masking winter dullness by spiking your usual foundation with a few drops of dewy illuminator. Finish with a warm, golden lip gloss like Victoria's Secret Metallic Glow Lip Shine in 24K Gold ($14; victoriassecret.com). 

Advertisement
20 of 25 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman's Romantic Ponytail 

Further proof that the ponytail is versatile and not just for your 6am workout class: Nicole Kidman's romantic updo. After styling your hair in loose waves, pull your hair up into a high ponytail. Keep two flattering, face-framing tendrils out like Kidman has for a more romantic vibe, and finish by wrapping a strand from the tail around the base of the pony and pin it in place to conceal the hair elastic. To keep your hair healthy when using damaging hot tools, treat your strands with a weekly nourishing hair mask like Neutrogena's Triple Moisture Professional Deep Recovery Hair Mask ($9; walgreens.com). 

Advertisement
21 of 25 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Sophia Bush's Celestial Hair Pin 

When it comes to holiday hairstyles, it doesn't get much more festive than a sparkly celestial-inspired hair pin. What's better, is that wearing the hair accessory is unbelievably easy. Once you've styled your hair in loose waves like Bush's, simply place the pin wherever you feel like it. We're fans of the Swarovski crystals on Jennifer Behr's Galaxy Barrette ($495; jenniferbehr.com). 

Advertisement
22 of 25 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence's Sleek Blowout 

Channel the '90s by pairing a simple LBD with Jennifer Lawrence's sleek hair. Run a flat iron like ghd's Platinum Professional Styler ($249; nordstrom.com) over your strands for a smooth finish. This hot tool maintains the same temperature throughout your styling session to prevent hair from getting overheated and damaged. 

Advertisement
23 of 25 Dave Benett/Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah’s Glitter Eye Makeup 

Glitter is unofficial patron saint of holiday beauty looks. Case in point: Sweeping sparkles across your eyelid like the supermodel's instantly makes your makeup feel more festive. For a more practical take on Aboah's glitter eye makeup, use the sparkle-spiked shades of your choice from Marc Jacobs Beauty's The Wild One Eye-Conic Eyeshadow Palette ($99; sephora.com). You'll get the same dramatic effect with less fallout. 

Advertisement
24 of 25 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Beyoncé's High Ponytail 

There's nothing laid back about Beyoncé's high ponytail. Take your go-to gym hairstyle from the locker room to your S.O.'s company holiday party by pulling your hair up a bit higher into a ponytail that sits at your crown. Whether you wear the tail sleek and straight or curl the ends like Bey, run a serum like L'Oréal Paris's Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment ($6; target.com) through it to boost shine and keep flyaways under control. 

Advertisement
25 of 25 John Shearer/WireImage

Zoë Kravitz's Cat Eye 

A subtle cat eye is a foolproof makeup look that'll never be considered a party foul. To draw on a clean, subtle wing like Kravtiz's liner, reach for a liquid liner with a fine felt-tip applicator like Yves Saint Laurent's Eyeliner Effect Faux Cils Bold Felt Tip Eyeliner Pen ($34; nordstrom.com). 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!