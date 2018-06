Stars Celebrate the Holidays

13 of 21 Bill Davila/Startraks Photo

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa joined the famed Cartier Santa to flip the switch on the lights at Cartier's 5th Ave mansion during the jewelry house's 29th annual holiday bow celebration in New York City. "Mark and I are blessed to have three healthy children, but not every family is so lucky," said Ripa, who also unveiled Cartier's holiday card collection, which will raise money for kids' charity The Art of Elysium.