Star-Worthy Party Dresses

A modern way to wear metallics is to pair gold accessories with a silver dress. Make sure the accessories match each other closely to prevent overdosing on metals. A drop waist (here on Kate Bosworth in Prada) can be hard to wear, but it's a great way to lengthen the torso if you are squat in the middle.