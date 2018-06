Star-Tested Holiday Cocktails

7 of 9 Karisma Hotels; Venturelli/WireImage

Ixchel Winter Cocktail

(Makes one serving)



½ oz. Xanath vanilla liquor

½ oz. Agavero tequila

½ oz. Damiana liquor

½ oz. 1921 tequila cream

2 tsp. cold espresso

1 tsp. ground coffee

1 tsp. sugar

Cinnamon stick



Mix the ground coffee with the sugar and line the rim of a glass with the mix. Pour the Xanath, Agavero and espresso into the glass. In a blender, blend the tequila cream and Damiana with ice and slowly pour this into the glass to maintain separate levels of liquids. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.



Rose McGowan has enjoyed this cocktail created by Karisma Hotels.