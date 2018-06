Star-Inspired New Year's Eve Makeup!

6 of 17 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Amanda Peet’s Nude Lip

A nude lip allows more freedom when it comes to your makeup. It balances the look of a heavy eye, and still makes for an elegant statement if you opt for minimal shadow. “Inspired by her Calvin Klein dress, I created a look that was feminine and romantic, anchored with a tiny bit of edginess with black liner,” said makeup artist Amy Nadine, who created Amanda Peet’s look. Want to find your perfect nude hue? Take a look at the color on your inner lip, and then find a lipstick no more than two shades lighter or darker.