Star-Inspired Holiday Beauty Looks

If you're part of the bob set, try styling it special for the holidays. Slick it back with a healthy amount of gel or create smooth waves like. "Her look is a little more elegant than her typical straight style," says celebrity hairstylist Robert Vetica. To get the look, he suggests separating dry hair in four sections. With a curling iron, starting with one of the lower sections, "Wrap the hair around the iron while moving towards the back of the head. Do both sides at the back and then repeat the same thing for the top two sections." Secure the look with hairspray.Curling iron, FHI Heat, $195; buy online now at fhiheat.com