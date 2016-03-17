The Luck of the Irish: 12 of the Hottest Irishmen in Hollywood

2015 David M. Benett
Happy St. Patrick's Day! Today, we celebrate the Irish, and we can't think of a better way than by appreciating some of Ireland's finest exports. The nation has #blessed Hollywood with a number of talented hotties that we would be happy to let steal our pot of gold. Exhibit A: Colin Farrell (above), whose bad boy tendencies and rugged good looks have cemented his name at the top of our crush list for approximately ever.
VIDEO: Before You Move In Together, Ask Yourself These Questions
Scroll down for more Irishmen that will have you falling in love. Cheers!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement