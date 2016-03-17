The Luck of the Irish: 12 of the Hottest Irishmen in Hollywood

2015 David M. Benett
Lindsay Dolak
Mar 17, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Today, we celebrate the Irish, and we can't think of a better way than by appreciating some of Ireland's finest exports. The nation has #blessed Hollywood with a number of talented hotties that we would be happy to let steal our pot of gold. Exhibit A: Colin Farrell (above), whose bad boy tendencies and rugged good looks have cemented his name at the top of our crush list for approximately ever.

Scroll down for more Irishmen that will have you falling in love. Cheers!

1 of 11 Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Jamie Dornan

50 shades of yes, please.

2 of 11 2014 Getty Images

Michael Fassbender

Add dating Fassbender to the list of reasons we wish we were Alicia Vikander.
 

3 of 11 2016 Michael Kovac

Chris O'Dowd

Funny with that boy next door charm, Dowd has us swooning.

4 of 11 2015 Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan

Forget shaken or stirred. Brosnan is more like a fine wine than a vodka martini: he gets better with age.

5 of 11 2015 James Devaney

Liam Neeson

We are quite Taken with silver fox Neeson if we do so say ourselves.

6 of 11 Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Aidan Turner

The Hobbit star is certainly not short on rugged good looks.
 

7 of 11 2013 Mike Marsland

Niall Horan

We would accept a serenade from the One Direction member any day.

8 of 11 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Only The Tudors star could make King Harry VIII look like a heartthrob.

9 of 11 Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Domhnall Gleeson

Safe to say we're pretty obsessed with the ginger Star Wars: The Force Awakens cutie.

10 of 11 2015 Dave J Hogan

Cillian Murphy

We could get lost in the Batman Begins hottie's blue eyes for days.

11 of 11 2014 Eamonn McCormack

Danny O'Donoghue  

As if his love songs weren't enough, The Script frontman's smile is nothing short of adorable.

