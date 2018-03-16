Kate Middleton's Most Festive Green Looks to Delight You on St. Patrick's Day

For almost every St. Patrick's Day since the royal wedding in April 2011, Kate Middleton has worn an impeccably styled outfit to hand out shamrocks to the Irish Guards in Aldershot, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge performed the royal tradition in 2012 while dressed in an emerald Emilia Wickstead coat, pictured above (at right). Her nod to the Irish holiday came in the form of a cheery sprig of shamrocks pinned to her coat. For 2014's parade, Middleton donned a Hobbs London coat accessorized with a Cartier shamrock brooch (above, center). And in 2015, Kate wore a brown Catherine Walker coat, a Lock & Company hat, and suede Emmy London pumps (above, left).

While she left the duty of attending the annual celebration to husband Prince William in 2016, last year she again stepped out in full green glory at the parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London:

Yui Mok/PA Wire

And in 2018 as well: the expectant royal joined Prince William to honor the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day:

WPA Pool/Getty Images

We're taking a look back at Duchess Kate's best green ensembles from past St. Paddy's Days and beyond. See the festive looks below.

