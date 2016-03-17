Sick of Green Beer? Try This Sophisticated Whiskey Cocktail Instead

St. Patrick’s Day is known for its wild parades and raucous, green-beer-guzzling crowds. If you’re one of the many patrons filing into Irish pubs for an evening of Guinness and gaiety—you go, girl! If you prefer something a bit more tame (and in the comfort of your own home), we have the perfect cocktail for you: the Emerald Old Fashioned from popular N.Y.C.-based bar Pouring Ribbons.

"The Emerald Old Fashioned is my attempt to bring civility and deliciousness back to a holiday desecrated with green beer and disrespectfully named shots,” explains bartender Joaquín Simó. “Knappogue Castle 12 Year's fruit and spice notes serve as a rich base to layer upon whispers of herbal complexity and lashes of floral honey. The whiskey remains front and center in this elegant ode to the original cocktail, with only a refreshing sprig of mint to add brightness to the nose and eye while echoing the alpine herbs in the modifiers.” Try the recipe below.

Emerald Old Fashioned

Ingredients

2 oz Knappogue Castle Single Malt Irish Whiskey ($39; winewisegreenwich.com)

1 tsp honey syrup ($7; webrestaurantstore.com)

1 tsp Chartreuse Green ($45; budgetbottle.com)

1 tsp Dolin Génépy des Alpes ($28; astorwines.com)

Mint sprig, for garnish

Directions

Pour all ingredients into a rocks glass full of cubed ice, and stir clockwise for around 12-14 seconds. Garnish with a sprig of mint, inserted into drink.