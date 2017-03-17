This Is How the Stars Are Celebrating St. Patrick's Day

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Lucky us: The Irish holiday is on a Friday this year, and we’re so very excited to break out our favorite green statement pieces and hit the pub—plus, you know we’re going to make the most of our annual excuse to binge on corned beef and cabbage.

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Avoid Spoiling Your Kids

RELATED: Kate Middleton’s Most Festive Green Looks to Delight You on St. Patrick’s Day

How do the rich and famous celebrate this glorious holiday? Scroll down below to find out.

P.S.: Is Reese Witherspoon not the most adorable leprechaun you've ever seen? Can we please just make her the official spokesperson for holiday cheer already?

Sarah Michelle Gellar

#flashbackfriday and #stpatricksday all in one #oldiebutagoodie A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Kate Middleton

Katie, aged 7, presents a lovely posy. Her dad is Colour Sergeant Darren Lorimer of The Irish Guards regiment. #StPatricksDay A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

Robert Downey Jr.

The three of us will be looking for you at the parade. Happy St Paddy's Day! A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Mar 17, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Ariel Winter

Happy #stpatricksday from China❤☘️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

Neil Patrick Harris

This is the video Harper and Gideon made for the Leprechauns, a hopeful plea for guardianship and gold coins. Happy St. Patrick's Day! A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Mark Wahlberg

#HappyStPatricksDay from me and my littlest leprechaun. 🍀🇮🇪 A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Mar 17, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Michael Strahan

Happy St. Patrick's Day with a hip hop dance twist. #stpatricksday A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan) on Mar 17, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

Naomi Campbell

#Happystpatricksday #gogreen ☘☘🍀🍀 #RoseCrane @staronfox #greenday 🇮🇪 A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

Debra Messing

My sweet fan found this perfect #FBF for St. Patrick's Day. Hope you have a fun one!🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

Martha Hunt

🍀 A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Robert Kardashian

The best gift of all‼️😍😍😍🍀☘️🍀🍀🍀☘️☘️☘️☘️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Miranda Kerr

Lucky as a leprechaun ✨🍀Happy St. Patrick's Day! 🍀✨🌈❤️😃 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Kristin Davis

Happy St. Patrick's Day #fbf I realize I like green 💚 A post shared by iamkristindavis (@iamkristindavis) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Kerry Washington

Happy #stpatricksday ☘️ A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Eva Longoria

Happy St. Patrick's Day y'all! #StPatricksDay 🍀 A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Tyra Banks

Don't you dare pinch me. #stpatricksday 🍀 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Vanessa Hudgens

May your day be filled with leprechauns and green beer 🍀 #StPatricksDay A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Nicole Richie

🍀 St Patrick's Day Lewks 🍀 A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Camila Alves

"I kept getting pinched this morning while #cooking #breakfast...forgot my green!! A leaf saved me! 😂 Happy #StPatricksDay! ☘️💚🥑🍳🍞🍀 A post shared by Camila Alves (@iamcamilaalves) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Jimmy Fallon

Happy St. Patrick's Day! A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

Fergie

Happy St. Patrick's Day world!!!! 🍀🍀 #AxlJack A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

Jeremy Renner

Luck of the 🍀! Thx @rennerfansuk for the post! #happystpatricksday🍀 A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Taye Diggs

Happy Saint Patrick's Day Girl 😁 A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Bella Thorne

Blizzard AF 🤘🙈#BMH1000times #pattysday #stpatricksday A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Catherine Zeta Jones