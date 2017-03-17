This Is How the Stars Are Celebrating St. Patrick's Day

Isabel Jones
Mar 17, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Lucky us: The Irish holiday is on a Friday this year, and we’re so very excited to break out our favorite green statement pieces and hit the pub—plus, you know we’re going to make the most of our annual excuse to binge on corned beef and cabbage.

How do the rich and famous celebrate this glorious holiday? Scroll down below to find out.

P.S.: Is Reese Witherspoon not the most adorable leprechaun you've ever seen? Can we please just make her the official spokesperson for holiday cheer already?

Sarah Michelle Gellar

#flashbackfriday and #stpatricksday all in one #oldiebutagoodie

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

Kate Middleton

Katie, aged 7, presents a lovely posy. Her dad is Colour Sergeant Darren Lorimer of The Irish Guards regiment. #StPatricksDay

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Robert Downey Jr.

The three of us will be looking for you at the parade. Happy St Paddy's Day!

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on

Ariel Winter

Happy #stpatricksday from China❤☘️

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Neil Patrick Harris

Mark Wahlberg

#HappyStPatricksDay from me and my littlest leprechaun. 🍀🇮🇪

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

Michael Strahan

Happy St. Patrick's Day with a hip hop dance twist. #stpatricksday

A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan) on

Naomi Campbell

#Happystpatricksday #gogreen ☘☘🍀🍀 #RoseCrane @staronfox #greenday 🇮🇪

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on

Debra Messing

Martha Hunt

🍀

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

Robert Kardashian

The best gift of all‼️😍😍😍🍀☘️🍀🍀🍀☘️☘️☘️☘️

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

Miranda Kerr

Lucky as a leprechaun ✨🍀Happy St. Patrick's Day! 🍀✨🌈❤️😃

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

Kristin Davis

Happy St. Patrick's Day #fbf I realize I like green 💚

A post shared by iamkristindavis (@iamkristindavis) on

Kerry Washington

Happy #stpatricksday ☘️

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

Eva Longoria

Happy St. Patrick's Day y'all! #StPatricksDay 🍀

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

Tyra Banks

Don't you dare pinch me. #stpatricksday 🍀

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on

Vanessa Hudgens

May your day be filled with leprechauns and green beer 🍀 #StPatricksDay

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Nicole Richie

🍀 St Patrick's Day Lewks 🍀

A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on

Camila Alves

Jimmy Fallon

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

Fergie

Happy St. Patrick's Day world!!!! 🍀🍀 #AxlJack

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

Jeremy Renner

Luck of the 🍀! Thx @rennerfansuk for the post! #happystpatricksday🍀

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on

Taye Diggs

Happy Saint Patrick's Day Girl 😁

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta) on

Bella Thorne

Blizzard AF 🤘🙈#BMH1000times #pattysday #stpatricksday

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Catherine Zeta Jones

